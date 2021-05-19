“White racial fragility”* is real! Long before a 2018 New York Times best-selling white author named this thing about some white people when it comes to discussions of whiteness, diversity, equity, and bias, Black author James Baldwin had named it and described it thusly in his 1966 essay “Unnameable Objects, Unspeakable Crimes”:
“White racial fragility”* is real! Long before a 2018 NI have often wondered … just what white Americans talk about with one another. I wonder this because they do not …seem to find very much to say to me, and I concluded long ago that they found the color of my skin inhibitory. This color seems to operate as a most disagreeable mirror, and a great deal of one’s energy is expended in reassuring white Americans that they do not see what they see. This is utterly futile, of course, since they do see what they see. And what they see is an appallingly oppressive and bloody history, known all over the world. What they see is a disastrous, continuing, present condition which menaces them, and for which they bear an inescapable responsibility. But since, in the main, they appear to lack the energy to change this condition, they would rather not be reminded of it. Does this mean that, in their conversations with one another, they merely make reassuring sounds? …
Whatever they bring to one another, it is certainly not freedom from guilt. The guilt remains, more deeply rooted, more securely lodged, than the oldest of old trees; and it can be unutterably exhausting to deal with people who, with a really dazzling ingenuity, a tireless agility, are perpetually defending themselves against charges which one has not made. One does not have to make them. The record is there for all to read. It resounds all over the world. It might as well be written in the sky.
One wishes that Americans, white Americans, would read, for their own sakes, this record, and stop defending themselves against it. Only then will they be enabled to change their lives. The fact that Americans, white Americans, have not yet been able to do this--to face their history, to change their lives--hideously menaces this country. Indeed, it menaces the entire world.
As an African American educator, I have witnessed and experienced such defensiveness, guilt, upset, denial and outright dismissiveness, name-calling, disrespect, and attacks in the many workshops on privilege and bias I have conducted over several years. I had hoped that these experiences were anecdotal and isolated. But, lo and behold, they are not. They are indeed proliferating, especially in response to k-12 schools and school districts that are now more intentionally integrating diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice into their curriculum: “After the Chauvin Verdict, Here’s How Ohio Educators Are Discussing It in the Classroom” (2021), “Moline School Community Discusses Racism” (2021), “Encouraging Middle School Students to Embrace Differences” (2021), “Teaching Young Students about Injustice Begins with SEL” (2021), “Maplewood Middle School Holds Discussions on Racism Following Derek Chauvin Verdict”(2021), and “After Chauvin Verdict, Classroom Discussions Turn to Racial Justice and Remembrance” (2021). Yet the resulting and emboldened white conservative resistance to discussing race, racism, diversity, equity, and privilege and bias stems from political conservatives against what they see as “too woke curriculum,” lessons that teach white students to feel badly “about being born,” as one resister put it. If anything, one might ask how marginalized students feel when their experiences are not legitimized, promoted, and visible and their lives validated in American classrooms. Such growing resistance to and threat of reframing US history through the lens of intersectionality, privilege and bias, and equity and justice—essentially humanity--include these across the country: “Gilbert Parent Outraged by Child’s Homework Assignment on Privilege” (2020), “This Mother Is Fighting Woke Activism in Public Schools” (2020), “In 2020, Schools Became the Woke Warriors’ Latest Battleground as Indoctrination Replaced Education” (2020), “When a Viral Video Pushed Southlake to Confront Racism. A ‘Silent Majority’ Fought Back”/“A Texas School District Had a Diversity Plan. Parents Fought Back” (2021), “‘Woke’ NYC School Curriculum Prompts Dad to Move Daughter to Florida” (2021), “Schools Ought to be Teaching Our Founding Principles” (2021), “Ian Prior: Critical Race Theory in Virginia Schools Needs to End. I’m a Parent Watching this Unfold” (2021), “‘This Is an American Issue’: Parent Urges Resistance to ‘Woke’ Schools” (2021), “The Coming Bipartisan Backlash to Public School Wokeness” (2021), and “Private School Head Admits ‘Anti-racist’ Curriculum Is ‘Demonizing White People for Being Born” (2021). Arguably, this parental resistance is not disconnected from the aggressive conservative political resistance that sought to become federal policy, regulating diversity training in the workplace: “White House Threatens Discipline for Employees Engaging in ‘Divisive’ Training, Calls for Political Watchdogs” (2020). The “Memorandum for the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies” (4 September 2020), from Director Russell Vought of the Executive Office of the President, Office of Management and Budget, reads in part:
Employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that “virtually all White people contribute to racism” or where they are required to say that they “benefit from racism.”… [I]n some cases these trainings have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.
These types of “trainings” not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce…. We cannot accept our employees receiving training that seeks to undercut our core values as Americans and drive division within our workforce.
All agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege,” or other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests that either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently evil.
In response to the claims in this Memo, none of the workshops I have facilitated or witnessed have been required, none of them say anything about one race or another being “inherently evil” or any other “evil.” The workshops do indeed question the hypocrisy of the “founding” ideals that reserved equality, justice, and opportunity for some and not for others. They further acknowledge that race plays a major role in how this society and this country operates and that history bears witness to this reality in profoundly complex ways.
Such sentiments echo those from individuals, groups, and organizations who have been or are being called out and “cancelled,” those who insist upon dismissing “call out culture” and” cancel culture” as mere “political correctness” and “identity politics” gone awry. African American actor and Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton, recently addressing Dr. Suess Enterprises’ decision to cancel six of Dr. Suess’ most racially problematic books with The View (26 April 2021) co-host Meghan McCain, offers this clarification and socio-historical context:
In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed. It’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and the consequences are finally encompassing everybody in society whereas they haven’t been, ever, in this country. So, I think that there are good signs that are happening in the culture right now. And I think it has everything to do with an awareness on people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in the country for people who have been Othered since this nation began. … I believe it’s difficult, if not impossible, to grow up with a healthy self-image unless you can see yourself in popular culture [affirmatively].
Burton’s comment speaks to whiteness as the norm of what and who is valued in this country. His comments speak to white privilege and the fact that whiteness and white people are validated almost at every turn. White people belong in this country and are affirmed from the seemingly everydayness of “flesh tone” bandages, “flesh tone” ballet shoes, and “flesh tone” prosthetics; to those with the most money, power, and access to opportunity in this country; to those who attend the “best” Ivy League schools; to those who determine what “classics” are studied and revered in education. More importantly are the many interconnected systems that work differently for folks—advantaging some and disadvantaging so many others--in terms of race, gender, religion, citizenship, language, sexual identity, age, ability, body type whether in the justice system, in education, in entertainment, in sports, in technology, in policing, and in healthcare, and in so many public arenas and spaces. To point this out as fact is not about oppression gymnastics or proudly wearing any sort of badge of victimization. Rather, this new cultural awareness and awakening—"wokeness,” if you will--is about lives, livelihood, equity, accountability, reframing historical narratives, and countering that single “master narrative” that has dominated US history not because it was better at telling the story that is America, but because it was positioned to control and censor the single narrative of dominance, value, supremacy, superiority, and worth at the expense of erasing or silencing Others’ narratives and lived experiences.
What continues to baffle me is the consistency of the instigating factors for these cries of foul—the emerging criticism of systemic racism and white supremacy. Such calls are loud and clear in this person’s recent 27 April 2021 email rant regarding Peggy McIntosh’s 1985 White Privilege Checklist that my university organization published but did not create:
I cannot believe the stupidity represented in this questionnaire. I don’t understand how people in this country got so ignorant. I also can’t believe a college is sponsoring this crap. I can’t help but notice that this questionnaire thinks whites are privileged.
I started working when I was 8. I mowed lawns and pulled weeds in gardens, when I got older, I helped haul hay, I worked as a bank teller when I was barely a teen. I can’t remember how much I made per hour, but it was somewhere between $1-$2.00 per hour.
I borrowed money to pay my hospital bill when I had my first child (I was 16). I borrowed money to go to beauty school when I was in my early 20s and paid it off by standing on my feet all day giving $5.00 haircuts. I borrowed money to buy a very small house (less than 900 SF). I paid my loans back. I went several months without a refrigerator because I couldn’t afford even a used fridge.
I went back to work at a bank making $7.00 an hour because my husband had a heart attack and needed health insurance and the insurance company had to accept all employees & their family members. I borrowed money to start a business & to purchase a used pickup and still mowed lawns and painted the exterior of businesses when I was in my late 20s so I could make my loan payments.
My eldest son was shot in the head by a white cop while he slept. (I am a white female.) My dad’s dad chopped cotton and was a small-town police officer; my grandmother worked in a school cafeteria her whole life. My mom’s mom worked as a telephone switch operator and her payment was getting to sleep in a tiny one-bedroom house; she wasn’t paid in money. My granddad (my mom’s dad) was a janitor... guess what ... they’re white too. Tell me where me or my people were treated as privileged.
Everyone in the US gets to go up to the 12th grade for free. Even though my family was poor, we were taught good manners (don’t talk with food in your mouth.) Any race can teach their children good manners - that’s free too. Some just don’t bother. Fortunately, my only living son is smart and makes a good living. I wasn’t born as smart as he is but that’s just the breaks. I am still successful- I just have to work harder at it than he does.
Some people got free phones and more recently stipends. Some get to make exorbitant amounts of money by playing with a ball of some sort. I don’t get to. It’s not because I’m underprivileged, it’s because I’m not tall enough or good enough in order to do that. Maybe those people are the privileged. Shame on you for acting like one race gets favoritism over others. I’ve worked my butt off to get where I am. Everyone in America has the same opportunities that I did; some don’t take advantage of those privileges but that’s not my fault.
People need to have drive, aspirations, and work ethics in order to succeed. They are to blame for their failure to succeed. Put the blame where it belongs.
This person clearly doesn’t grasp what privilege is. All of the personalizing of what her family went through and what she has labored to accomplish is not what systemic white privilege is. It’s about whiteness as an ideal, as the best, as the only mark of excellence and value. To acknowledge white privilege is not to say that white people have not suffered; white privilege as the familiar meme acknowledges, means that skin color has not been one of the hardships they faced in this country where even the “Founding Fathers” who really didn’t find anything. Wrote Thomas Jefferson in his “Notes of the State of Virginia” (1788): “I advance it therefore as a suspicion only, that the blacks, whether originally a distinct race, or made distinct by time and circumstances, are inferior to the whites in the endowments both of body and mind.” Abraham Lincoln, in an 1858 debate with Stephen Douglas, as they vied for control of the Illinois General Assembly, offered similar social commentary: “There is a physical difference between the white and the black races, which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together… while they do remain together, there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any [white] man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.” And when Jefferson penned these famous words--that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”--these words were about excluding Others not like themselves. African American author Toni Morrison reminds that this ideal was an ideal for some and never meant to include women or people of color: “I have often wished that Jefferson had not used that phrase, “the pursuit of happiness”, as the third right—although I understand in the first draft was “life, liberty and the pursuit of property.” Of course, I would have been one of those properties one had the right to pursue, so I suppose happiness is an ethical improvement over a life devoted to the acquisition of land; acquisition of resources; acquisition of slaves. Still, I would rather he had written life, liberty and the pursuit of meaningfulness or integrity or truth” (Rutgers University Commencement Address, 2011). Such a response is not an attack on white people, but rather an acknowledgement that whiteness and maleness defined all that was good and of value. In another context, she offers “Definitions belong to the definers, not to the defined.”
This response also reflects the current mood of resistance that has emerged since George Floyd’s murder and the global awakening to racial injustice that still persists along multiple systems of oppression—sexism, racism, ableism, ageism, linguicism, classism and the host of other isms that constitute the opposite of the ‘mythical’ norm that Black lesbian feminist Audre Lorde explains: "In America, this norm is usually defined as white, thin, male, young, heterosexual, Christian, and financially secure. It is with this mythical norm that the trappings of power reside within this society. Those of us who stand outside that power often identify one way in which we are different, and we assume that to be the primary cause of all oppression, forgetting other distortions around difference, some of which we ourselves may be practicing” (“Age, Race, Class and Sex: Women Redefining Difference,” 1980). To point out racial differences constructed by society while acknowledging that race is not a biological fact is to acknowledge the many ways in which this society has categorized, denigrated, and rewarded folks based on what we see. It is not coincidental that 80% of the power in the US rests in the hands of white people, clearly not all white people: “Faces of Power: 80% Are White as US Becomes More Diverse” (New York Times [9 September 2020]). And of those white people who wield power across professions, they are white males. No, this is not an attack on white males. Do the math, count the numbers in this case. Who is making decisions? Who is making the most money during the pandemic? Who are leading the largest Fortune 500 companies? Who are the richest folks in this country? Who attends the best schools? The answers to these will be white people. Even if a person of color or a woman is leading an organization, this in and of itself is not necessarily an indication that racism has dissipated. Recall the misguided belief that electing Barack Obama twice as US present signaled that disappearance of racism?
While there are indeed “woke” gymnastics among some to see who is the most and least woke, I remind folks that wokeness can be centrally connected to humanity or the denial of another’s humanity. Can we imagine that folks deserve to be treated with dignity and respect despite the things in their lives over which they have no control. The privileges that we all have come to us because we didn’t do anything to earn them—skin color, family circumstance into which we are all born, our attractiveness, our height, our first language. This is privilege—that knapsack of things we can access in the world, having done nothing to earn them. To acknowledge that we all have some privileges but not others is to acknowledge both a set of assets and a set of liabilities residing in the same body.
Arguably, a number of recent social and political events and cultural developments might help explain the conservative white resistance: the existence and popularity of the August 2019 New York Times’ 1619 Project that reframes US history through the lens of US slavery and racial justice, the surge in allegedly addressing the US crisis in racial justice since George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, and the fact that US President Joe Biden’s agenda includes racial equity as a reform pillar (20 January 2021). The punitive consequences, though, are falling squarely on the shoulders of those teachers whose classroom instruction aims to address systemically issues of equity, diversity, inclusion, belonging, and justice—efforts to counter what author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie calls “the dangers of the single narrative”: “How One Teacher’s Black Lives Matter Lesson Divided a Small Wisconsin Town” (2020), “Black Students at Central High and Some Faculty Call for Overhaul of Admissions, School Policies to Increase Equity” (2020), “Teacher Suspended for Refusing to Remove a Black Lives Matter Flag, Now She’s Suing” (2021), “[AZ] Teachers Could be Fined $5,000 if Anything 'Controversial' Is Taught. That's Crazy” (2021), “Oklahoma House OKs Ban on Teaching Critical Race Theory” (2021), “Idaho Governor Signs Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory from Being Taught in Schools” (2021), “8 States Debate Bills to Restrict How Teachers Discuss Racism, Sexism” (2021), “Legislators Want Restrictions on Teaching Social Justice, Diversity” (2021), “West Virginia GOP Introduces Bill Seeking to Prohibit 'Divisive Acts' in Schools, Workforce,” “Arkansas Governor Allows Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory in State Agencies to Become Law” (2021), and “READ: McConnell Letter to the Education Department Regarding '1619 Project' Programs” (2021).
Were I a psychologist, I would be probing the root and source of unwillingness or reluctance to examine whiteness as a racial construct like every Other racial construct. What is beneath the resistance, the defensiveness, the anger, the denial—the misnamed and mis-represented war on “critical race theory”? As one who studies race relations in this country, I think I already know. Perhaps author James Baldwin hits this racial nail on its head, undermining the notion that conversations about diversity, privilege, equity, and bias are about Black victimization and instead are about historical fact: "Every white person in this country — I do not care what he says or what she says — knows one thing. … They know that they would not like to be Black here. If they know that, they know everything they need to know. And whatever else they may say is a lie" (James Baldwin, "Speech at the University of California, Berkeley," 1979).
Ahwatukee resident Neal Lester, PhD, is the Foundation Professor of English and founding director of Project Humanities and Arizona State University.
