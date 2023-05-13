Opinion: Some Mother’s Day advice on electric vehicles

Hey Mom, can I take the Ferrari out for a spin?”
Few parents are going to fall for this one. We know our kids don’t have the experience or maturity to control the high horsepower of a sports car.
Teens ages 16-19 have a fatal crash rate almost three times as high as older, more experienced drivers. In a Ferrari, our kids would be more likely passengers than drivers. The car would drive them!
But we might trip up on this one:
“Hey Mom, how about buying an electric vehicle that will protect me and the environment?”
On the surface, an EV sounds safe. Early hybrids and EVs earned a reputation for being reliable and simplistic. Add in the safety inherent in a larger vehicle, like a pickup or SUV, and you have what sounds to be a perfect first car for your teen.
Add to this background the fact that your kids have likely seen the flashy ads for a new breed of EVs.
Take the GMC Hummer EV pickup for example. The “supertruck” can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds, just a fraction slower than the 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider. And, the truck’s cleverly branded Watts to Freedom mode (yes, the abbreviation really is WTF), isn’t lost on your kids.
However, this isn’t the first generation EV.
The Hummer weighs over 9,000 pounds — nearly 6,000 more than the Ferrari. In fact, the Hummer’s electric battery weighs more than a whole Honda Civic LX. How is it possible to rocket launch such a behemoth? In a word, torque.
Torque is the measure of force that causes an object to rotate. Electric motors deliver full torque to a vehicle’s wheels directly and instantly. Internal combustion engines take longer to reach maximum torque, and that force has to travel through other moving parts, like the transmission.
It used to be that EVs could only maintain that acceleration for the first several thousand revolutions per minute. In other words, gas-powered engines had higher top speeds. But that’s changing as newer EVs pick up the pace.
The Tesla Model S Plaid can now top 200 mph.
Car buffs and safety experts are using the same words to describe the drag racing capability of these new EVs: “absurd,” “insane,” and “extreme.”
They see little practical use for this sudden acceleration, and so does GMC if you read the tiny disclaimer on their ads: “Professional driver on closed course.”
The downside of putting a beast like this on the road is obvious. There’ll be drivers who take unnecessary risks, a phenomenon known as the Gladiator Effect. And there will be pedestrians and other drivers who have no time to escape injury.
Then there’s the matter of stopping power. Simple physics dictates that an average car traveling 60 miles an hour travels 88 feet per second. But it takes nearly a football field length — 270 feet — for the same car to stop.
That includes the time it takes for a driver to recognize the situation and to apply the brakes. Heavier vehicles like many new EVs are even slower to stop due to momentum.
That means drivers of EVs must have good judgment and act responsibly at all times. Not traits that are normally associated with teenagers.
You, as the parent, know your child best. If they have a need for speed or are prone to distraction, I recommend that you think twice before buying them a new EV.
Don’t be seduced by the recently created federal tax credits. An internal combustion engine vehicle or hybrid that’s large enough to protect them and has the latest safety features would be a better choice.
If you are still leaning toward the EV and think they can handle it, then be sure to teach them that these supertrucks and SUVs are very different from the traditional cars they likely used in driver’s education.
These new vehicles are quick off the line, but slow to stop. They have big blind spots, so it’s vital to check all mirrors before changing lanes.
And features like the vehicle’s height creates a little-known blind spot in the front of the vehicle. Caution your teens about the power they have to inflict harm on smaller vehicles and vulnerable road users (children in driveways, pedestrians, cyclists).
Indeed, it’ll be even more important than ever for your kids to practice the basics. Stay alert, control their speed, maintain a safe distance from other cars, and have an escape route to protect themselves and others from harm.
Drive like they are controlling a lethal weapon.
In short, remind them of the adage they’ve probably heard repeated many times in the movies: “With great power comes great responsibility.”
Ahwatukee resident and Chandler business owner Norma Faris Hubele is professor emerita of Arizona State University and creator of TheAutoProfessor.com, a website that helps families make safer car choices using the search tool called Auto Grades. Her book, “Backseat Driver, The Role of Data in Great Car Safety Debates” is available at Amazon.
