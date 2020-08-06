I am writing today as a concerned Kyrene resident who, for nine-and-one-half years, concluding in 2016, had the privilege of serving as a Kyrene Governing Board member.
I thoroughly enjoyed my board experience and I departed believing that time and energy devoted to the public education and wellbeing of children is a noble endeavor. I also believed after two terms that it was time for a new generation of Kyrene citizens to assume those governing duties.
I served with 11 individuals during my time on the Governing Board, all well intentioned, community minded people from diverse backgrounds and beliefs, some of whom remain friends.
I believe that my colleagues and I served at a time of great challenge in public education highlighted by the Great Recession, deep budget cuts, unpopular program modifications and two controversial changes in Kyrene leadership.
While the board members with whom I served occasionally disagreed, sometimes passionately, I think that we all understood the mission and goals of the District and the job that we were elected to do. At Governing Board meetings, we tried, and generally succeeded, to present a positive image to the community putting the job and the needs of Kyrene above our own differences.
Since leaving the board, I have stayed out of District matters to allow my successors to do their job without my interference. Now, almost four years after my departure and as schools face difficult decisions about opening in the face of a pandemic, I feel compelled to comment on what I see in the behavior of the current Kyrene Governing Board.
Where I believe this Governing Board is failing – especially as Kyrene faces perhaps its greatest challenges in its 130-year history – is in how it interacts with both the internal and external Kyrene communities and how individual Board members choose to interact with those communities and with one another.
I strongly believe that effective governing board service demands embracing an “attitude of service.” Too often, this Board seems to embrace an attitude of ‘being served’ and of individual inconsequential interests superseding critical district needs.
As I consider this Board, unfortunately I see the whole being less than the sum of the parts. These are good and capable people, some of whom I know personally, who are choosing to not get along with one another and the District and the community are paying the price for that discord.
Space does not allow me to detail many examples that support my position. The July 14 board meeting is just one recent example. During a pandemic that is demanding leadership, Board members are putting their own need to be seen and heard over the needs of students, dedicated employees, parents and constituents who are longing for focus, clarity and unity.
I believe that it is never too late to change. It is time for this Board to focus on the significant challenges before them. It is time to put politics and pettiness aside and lead the District through the crisis presented by COVID-19.
I urge the Board to remember why they chose to serve and to follow these simple guidelines:
Put first, the needs of the District, its students, employees and community.
Foster an environment of cooperation and purpose that will restore community confidence in the Board.
Exercise caution in the use of email and social media. You are an elected official – set a high and disciplined bar for your personal behavior and your engagement with constituents.
Support your Superintendent, both publicly and privately – you have an excellent one;
Stop antagonizing and undermining one another. Set an example for the students you serve.
If we in the community don’t constructively and respectfully speak up and hold our elected officials accountable, then we surely become part of the problem.
Time is growing short for each individual Kyrene Board member to do what is needed to improve and fix what is broken. At this critical time, voters will soon determine who will fill three Board vacancies, but this current Board must come together right now, before that new Board is seated.
If they fail to do so, it will be our children, our dedicated teachers and support personnel and our community who will sadly and unnecessarily pay for that failure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.