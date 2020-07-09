Why Foothills residents should reject bylaw changes
My partner of 35 years and I have lived in Ahwatukee Foothills for 31 years, the most recent 18 in Cabrillo Canyon, right here in The Foothills. While in Lakewood, I served as president in our sub-association for 6 years and led their very extensive landscape renovations and maintenance committee with a team of very dedicated, passionate neighbors for eight years.
It was fun most of the time — and we got a lot done in an effort to improve the community in which we lived.
Since moving to The Foothills in 2001, I focused on my career as the local leader of Willis Towers Watson, a global human capital services (consulting mostly to F1000 level organizations) and brokerage firm. With 800 local employees, my hands were full! I chose to retire 1-1-20, so now would like to focus on bettering our community.
When a board position became available early this year, I was honored to be selected to serve out the remainder of the term for a position that was being vacated. I’m enjoying getting to know our community better, and realizing the learning curve is steep! I’ve also learned that the current board members are selfless, hard-working and dedicated.
Without their long service and dedication, we’d not be in nearly as good of shape financially or with our new neighbor to the south, the new 202, as we are today. My hat is off to the current board for having the community’s best interests at heart day in and day out.
As a community, we have some decisions to make. As members of The Foothills Community Association (the place we all choose to call home), we will soon be asked to cast votes on a group of proposed bylaws changes and then a few months later on new Board members to fill vacant/rotation available seats. I will address the bylaws decision we will all need to make first, since that vote is most pressing.
There are two groups of homeowners who are working on the bylaw amendments and I think it’s important we all understand the implications of that fact. There is a board-sanctioned bylaws committee that is working on modernizing the bylaws and progress is being made.
This committee is chaired by board Vice President Gary Reny and is ongoing. Several homeowners are serving on this committee, including a few who have decided to go in a different direction, primarily driven by some sort of anger with our current board President Bill Fautsch and perhaps our current Treasurer Sandi Salvo.
Simply stated, this group of our neighbors has decided it is worth disrupting harmony in The Foothills with the primary motivation of removing them from office. They have accomplished their #1 goal: Bill Fautsch has decided to not seek re-election this year in an attempt to return peace and harmony to our community. I’m sad to see Bill go. In my view, we are a better community because of his leadership.
Term limits are popular and in political environments I agree they generally make sense. And in concept, they probably make sense in The Foothills, too — as long as there are a sufficient number of dedicated, selfless, hard-working community members who understand the demands of these positions and are truly willing to step up to the task and deliver.
That said, in homeowner’s associations (including ours), this has simply not been the case historically. Therefore, the reality is that term limits in an HOA setting tend to remove board members just as they are getting a firm handle/understanding on managing our complex community.
We must be prepared to also lose valuable experience and knowledge of the community that these board members possess. I fear apathy of homeowners will lead to a return of few, if any, qualified candidates at some point in the future. Deciding on the merits of term limits for The Foothills requires some thought from each and every homeowner and business owner in our community. The answer is far from cut and dried.
I do not agree with each and every one of the proposed bylaw amendments proposed. For example, the lifetime disclosure requirements proposed is absurd. Requiring a potential board candidate to disclose things that may have happened 30, 40, 50 years ago is going too far.
Even running for public office or a highly sensitive financial position has a “look back period” limit of five or seven years. Well qualified candidates may have a blemish from decades ago that is completely irrelevant to them assuming a volunteer position as a leader in our community.
The group of our neighbors who are leading this effort for a few, disassociated bylaws changes insist on a single YES or NO vote for their suggested changes. They said they thought having separate voting apply to each proposed amendment would be “too complicated“ for the average FCA property owner to understand. I, for one, am insulted!
I support most but not all of the proposed amendments. Please take the time to read each of them. If you are like me and don’t like even one of the proposed amendments, you must vote “no” on the entire package deal. As I said above, there is an official bylaws review committee that is currently working on updating our governing documents, so we will have additional reforms to vote on again soon.
It’s okay to vote “no” now and still get the reforms that you think are relevant to The Foothills in this next bylaws revisions vote.
Get involved. Commit to harmony. Join me by doing your part toward making The Foothills the best place to call home in the Southeast Valley.
-Jon C. Samuelson
Term limits essential, so are other changes
Term limits are finally on the ballot for the Foothills Community Association HOA.
Our HOA badly needs term limits, and I have been championing them for more than a year.
The HOA Board states that is has taken no position on term limits. But in the latest edition of its “The Foothills” magazine, its opposition is abundantly clear.
In the opening paragraph, the Board essentially attempts to make the argument that term limits are better suited for “paid positions” rather than unpaid volunteer positions. “Not everyone is in the position to make the time commitment required for this role and that makes retaining a committed and productive member of the community even more important.”
Before we dive further into the article, it is important to note that several board directors have been on the board for over a decade. So, it is quite understandable why their opening paragraph would attempt to diminish the importance of term limits.
The magazine article continues by laying out a list of pros and cons.
Our long-tenured board directors listed the following reasons against term limits.
• “Prevents accumulating knowledge, experience, and expertise”
• “Limits continuity over time on projects”
• “Limits timeframe and synergy with vendors and service providers”
• “Risk of reduced candidate pool”
The first two bullet points dealing with loss of institutional knowledge and project handover are two of the most common, but weakest, arguments made against term limits.
Every organization has to deal with the loss of institutional knowledge when someone retires or leaves the organization. Some organizations are better at dealing with personnel change than others. Well-documented processes, procedures, and detailed onboarding programs are some of the ways that make transitioning new personnel easier.
The argument that the board attempts to make against term limits suggests that the ability to develop strong relationships with HOA vendors would be jeopardized due to term limits.
This argument alone should concern everyone. In fact, I would argue that this is a principal reason why term limits are needed. Up until last year, this board did not have a written procurement policy. Procurement policies and best practices, not personal relationships with vendors, will provide our HOA community the best value.
The final argument that fewer HOA members would run for the board because of term limits simply makes no sense, and there has not been a problem finding well-qualified candidates.
It is important for everyone to understand that getting this issue on the ballot took an enormous effort. Our HOA Board directors adamantly oppose term limits; they fought hard to keep this issue off the ballot, and now they are fighting to see terms limits defeated.
Several board directors have been on the board for over a decade. It’s time for change!
I am extremely excited that our community will finally be able to vote on this important issue as part of the package of bylaws reforms.
I urge all HOA members to vote “approve” on the ballot for the bylaws reforms that they are receiving in the mail.
The homeowners who sponsor the reforms will have a Zoom meeting for HOA members on Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 pm. Information on how to join the meeting can be found on: TheFoothillsInfo.com.
-Rafael de Luna III
Homeowners should
approve bylaw changes
The Foothills Community Association HOA will conduct a vote during July on reforms for the HOA. All HOA members will receive ballots in the mail soon. Members will be able to vote online or return their ballots by mail, and instructions for voting methods will be included with the ballot.
Please take a few moments and vote. I urge you to vote “approve” on the reform package.
It is essential for all Foothills homeowners to vote. There are several real estate corporations that control large blocks of votes within the HOA and, in the past, they have dominated the HOA voting process. If we, the homeowners, can come together and “approve” these reforms, we can ensure that our voices will prevail.
These HOA reforms have been put forth as a part of a grassroots effort by Foothills homeowners to ensure transparency and accountability, and to better align the HOA with the interests of the homeowners. Two of the most important reforms are: 1) term limits for board directors, and 2) board candidate disclosures.
Term limits are needed to ensure that new ideas and perspectives are periodically introduced into the board and its management of the HOA. We currently have multiple board directors who have served for more than a dozen years in leadership roles. We need fresh leadership every four years to consider new approaches to solving problems. For example, there may be other HOA vendors and service providers who would do a better job if given the chance by new board leadership.
Candidate disclosures will allow homeowners to make well-informed voting decisions about who should manage nearly $2 million of our HOA dues every year. Candidates will be required to disclose bankruptcies, judgments, and felonies before they run for a board director position.
This reform will not prohibit someone with this history from running for the board, rather, it only requires candidates to disclose this information to voters before the election instead of after (the state already requires directors to disclose bankruptcies and judgments after they are elected).
The remaining reforms cover three other areas: procurement policy, a requirement to remove outdated items from our bylaws on an annual basis, and electronic voting.
All of the reforms are common-sense improvements, and all are greatly needed.
Please vote “approve” on these reforms. It only takes a few minutes for your voice, as a homeowner, to be heard. Together we can lead the HOA in a more positive direction.
More information can be found at TheFoothillsInfo.com.
-Rob Doherty
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.