Letter to the Editor

Shootings across nation raise questions for reader
In an interview with Paul Weich, a Democratic candidate for the state representative in Legislative District 12, and retired Los Angeles police
officer Michael Sledd, I asked what can be done to stop the recent spate of mass shootings.
There have been over 250 mass shootings in the United States this year – 35 since the elementary school massacre in Texas.
On average, 320 people are injured or killed with fire arms every day.
Both agreed that this was not an acceptable way of life. What does gun control mean? Neither felt that banning guns was achievable, but they did favor longer wait times and more strenuous background checks.
Most mass shootings are committed with military rifles. Designed to quickly kill on the battlefield, they are used by soldiers who have extensive training.
Both agreed that they do not belong in American homes. However, they both felt that making these weapons illegal might cause social unrest.
Statistics show that most mass shootings are committed by white males
using assault weapons. Minorities and whites in cities and rural areas use handguns. The number of fatalities with handguns is higher than deaths caused by mass shootings.
Why is so much attention paid to regulating assault rifles but not handguns and pistols?
Sledd felt that had to do with the sheer number of handguns in society and the media attention given to mass shootings. He said, “if it bleeds, it leads.”
Are more good guys with guns the answer? I expressed concern that 19 policemen were in the hall at the Texas elementary school. We all agreed that that policy could lead to people shooting each other indiscriminately.
After the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed and many wounded, police characterized the gunman’s arrest by saying that the suspect fled police, was briefly chased, and was subdued without incident. He was armed and dangerous. He was a white man.
Earlier, Akron, Ohio, police shot a black man fleeing the scene of a traffic stop after a chase. The victim was shot and hit 46 times. He was unarmed. He was alleged to have shot at the police because they saw a flash of light coming from his car on a body cam.
When interviewed, both the Highland Park and the Akron police department spokespeople said that both incidents were consistent with their training. Did the eight officers who shot the unarmed man running on foot 46 times fear for their lives?
My cousin, Officer Sledd, said those types of shootings are triggered by the way that they are trained. Neither gentlemen ever heard of a white person being shot by the police 46 times, even during the Capitol uprising.
We should not defund the police, but we need to vet them for systemic racism and change training methods especially when dealing with people of color who are unarmed.
I learned that the Akron officers will have to account for every bullet shot but convicting them would be difficult because they reacted within their training guidelines.
Sledd said, “I would rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.”
I want to see legislators exercise the courage to make tough, often unpopular decisions regarding gun ownership, and use. The right to life, as well as public safety is at risk.
-Lisa Scinto
