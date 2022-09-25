Letter to the Editor

Parents should play role in stopping students’ vaping
Thank you for informing AFN readers about the ongoing horrible vaping epidemic, its impact on our local schools and how the schools are fighting back. Unfortunately, you never mention the most important teachers in our student’s lives - parents! We have forgotten, or do not stress enough, that a parent’s main responsibility is to teach morals and values to our kids.
Parents, uncles, grandmothers, friends, we need to stand up and fight for the importance of caring, honest, extremely valuable, parenting. Teach them, at home, the rights and wrongs. And most importantly …lead by example.
Any excuse for the demise of the family unit is not a good enough reason to slack on good parenting. As parents, we are responsible for our future adults, who may be parents themselves someday. Teach and show them how to treat others with respect; care for themselves in a healthy manor; be financially self-sustaining and value the choice to “Do The Right Thing.”
The school system is not a substitute for you, the parent!
-Elizabeth Parkinson
