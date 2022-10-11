The bipartisan budget that was passed during the 2022 Arizona legislative session included multiple spending priorities recommended and supported by the Arizona Judicial Council (AJC), the policy-making body that oversees the judicial system in our state.
Among them, the appropriation of 1.62M from the state’s General Fund to the Arizona Lengthy Trial and Digital Evidence Fund to pay jurors who are summonsed and selected to serve on a jury in the superior court—beginning on day one.
While it may not seem to have been the most crucial budget item to remain intact, citizens exercising their right to serve on a jury and Arizona’s judicial system won big.
Our courts understand how personal financial responsibilities impact an individual’s willingness to participate in jury service, which is why juror pay and other consequential recommendations were made by the Supreme Court’s Task Force on Jury Data Collection, Practices, and Procedures, and were included in the 2022 AJC legislative slate.
Individuals can breathe a little easier now that they will be eligible for reimbursement of lost wages for amounts between $40 and $300 per day—it took effect Sept. 24.
Previously, jurors were paid $12 per day unless the trial exceeded five days, activating additional pay from the Lengthy Trial Fund.
And whether employed or unemployed, self-employed, retired, or receiving income from another source like Social Security, jurors in Superior Court will be paid. The amount is dependent on their actual earnings.
Aside from alleviating financial concerns for jurors, Arizona’s judicial system, litigants, and attorneys gain a more willing pool of potential jury participants to help ensure a fair and efficient process. That fundamental fairness includes placing decision-making in the hands of jurors who can truly be impartial and are representative of the communities in which they assemble.
Under leadership of the Arizona Supreme Court and the Arizona Judicial Council, our court system is committed to the continued advancement of promoting the jury improvement reforms outlined in the report issued by Task Force on Jury Data Collection, Practices, and Procedures and approved by the AJC on Oct. 21, 2021.
The full report includes 24 recommendations for improving jury service, the jury summoning and selection process, and community outreach, education, and engagement.
The next time you participate in jury service we hope you walk away feeling accomplished because you exercised a right guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment.
Remember, it was fair because you were there.
