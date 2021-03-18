Ahwatukee golf courses don’t fare well under Gee
It is my opinion, as well as that of several other residents in my community that are on a Wilson Gee golf course, that he is irresponsible and unfit to own any golf course much less four in Ahwatukee.
I have lived on the Ahwatukee Country Club course for the last three years. It is the epitome of run down and neglected.
I routinely see busted sprinkler heads shooting unattended geysers of water, overgrown trees and shrubbery and large areas where grass has been allowed to die creating a dust bowl effect.
Daily, I deal with golfers who don’t respect the homes and properties that adjoin the course.
They have been seen urinating in plain sight, driving the carts like they are on a Bob Bondurant race course, trespass onto private property to retrieve poorly hit balls and are generally rude.
I took my brother (a life-long golfer) to play golf there last Thanksgiving and was so completely embarrassed! Not only by the condition of the course itself (really bad), but by the management of the equipment and course.
By his own actions, Wilson Gee has not proven that he is capable of successfully running a single golf course much less four!
I am not fooled by his posturing that he is being unfairly attacked. He deserves every negative thing said about him as a golf course owner. I am gobsmacked that anyone thinks this course lives up to the standards of our beautiful Ahwatukee community.
If I could meet Gee face to face, I would tell him to fix the courses that he is running before he makes promises to fix problems he created in the first place.
-Billie Hanson
Some legislators seem ignorant of masks’ value
I was struck by the arguments in the State Legislature against a mask mandate, particularly the one about HIV. As an infectious disease, HIV was scary because it was spread by sexual activity.
It was also spread by several other means, including shared drug injection needles, but none of them involved aerosolized droplets expelled from people’s mouths and noses. So it’s difficult to see how masks would have been necessary to stop the spread.
However, if we work by analogy, public health advice to stop HIV’s spread was to avoid unprotected sex, meaning that men should use condoms, for instance. Using condoms to stop the spread of HIV is analogous to using masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, using a barrier to block the spread of the virus.
Social conservatives advised abstaining from sex altogether. What would be analogous to that advice in the COVID-19 pandemic? Abstaining from situations where you can catch or spread the disease to other human beings. Ignoring the virus does not make it go away, so which would you choose?
The second argument that was incomprehensible was the “if they work, how are people still catching COVID?” Imagine asking, “If condoms work, how are people still getting pregnant?” It’s not an argument, it’s a bumper sticker.
The idea that certain states have never had a mask mandate and should “have people piled up all over their state because no one else would be living because no one has masks on” – if it was being said without irony – is ridiculous.
Precautions against a pandemic are not based on the idea that everyone will die if these steps are not taken. Nothing and nobody can take all risk out of life, but actively avoiding any steps to mitigate risk is foolhardy.
-Salvatore Caputo
Read a bill before deciding if it threatens
Arizona Legislature is in perfect alignment with the Constitution of the United States with HB2309. Please be sure to read the bill before making an opinion about it.
It clearly addresses “violent, disorderly assembly.” Nowhere in the bill does it take away our 1st Amendment right to peaceful assembly. Those who would try to convince otherwise are simply not stating the facts.
It describes aggravated assault as “a person causing physical injury to another” or “using a deadly weapon”. This bill is intended to protect peaceful protestors and our public safety officers.
Save our Schools and Women’s Marches and any and all peaceful assemblies could not be declared illegal through the passing of this bill as some would have you believe.
We just need to state the facts. Read the bill.
-Sherry Kettner
March Madness incident went beyond madness
On March 12 in an NCAA Tournament basketball game between Florida and Tennessee, Florida player Omar Payne viciously elbowed Tennessee forward John Fulkerson not once, but twice to the face. After lying on his back for quite a period of time in agony, Fulkerson had to be helped off the court and suffered a concussion, facial fracture, bruised face, and black eye. Payne was ejected from the game. Fulkerson’s season was over.
Fulkerson was released from the hospital the next day in time to watch from the bench the Tennessee match against Alabama, which Alabama won by 5 points 73-68, as Tennessee was ousted from the tournament.
Fulkerson had been averaging 9.5 points per game.
If someone came up to you and purposely did to you what Payne did to Fulkerson, you could take him to court for damages.
Should athletes have the right to press charges against opponents who go beyond the rules of their sport to inflict pain and injury against those with whom they compete? Perhaps had Fulkerson been able to play, he could have helped Tennessee to win their next game and possibly even all of March Madness later this month.
Maybe he would have played so well that he might have attracted the eyes of the NBA and been a high draft choice. Now we will never know. Should he sue because Payne not only caused him serious physical injuries, but also cost him a potential long term and lucrative NBA career?
-Robert Baron
