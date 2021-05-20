Gov. Doug Ducey has just announced a program to get Arizonans “back to work” and off unemployment insurance benefits: UI claimants who take a job could be eligible for cash, scholarships and three months of childcare assistance but will lose their federal pandemic benefits July 10.
For those who can find a safe job, it’s an incentive and a reward. For those who cannot find safe work because the pandemic rages still for them, it will be a hardship.
Over 190,000 Arizona workers will be impacted. The Legislature should step up in a tandem response to help them out of hardship and to support a robust emergence from the pandemic recession. Now is the time to act on two critical tools to get the job done: childcare and updated UI.
States with better UI programs rebound out of recessions stronger and faster than states with wimpy UI. Better UI means more customers for Arizona’s businesses while people find the next job. A Labor Department report commissioned by the George W. Bush Administration showed that UI benefits boosted jobs by about 1.75 million in the depth of the Great Recession.
We need a plan for better working conditions, including safety and childcare. Some hiring managers believe the myth that people on UI are not going back to work just because their benefits are higher than their pay would be. There’s a lot more to this story.
“Lots of service workers died. Please attach that comment to any worker shortage story,” tweeted Eric Rivera @ericRiveracooks, who is a restaurant worker.
Safety on the job, healthcare, paid family leave, vaccine access, childcare, job training costs, respect at work and worthy pay are all good reasons why people are not accepting available low-paying jobs.
Instead of getting back to business as usual, let’s go forward to better business!
We need to pass HB2805 or SB1411 with amendments to provide productive UI benefits, Arizona-style. I’ve been collaborating with Republican Rep. David Cook and my Democratic colleague Rep. Dr. Randy Friese on HB 2805.
Together with a bipartisan group of legislators, we are in discussions with Senate Pres. Karen Fann, who has been a leader on this important topic for years.
Both bills work together with a deposit to the UI Trust Fund that will bring down the UI tax rates that businesses pay and both will decrease fraud and abuse of the system.
Either bill will provide similar benefits to workers and to Arizona’s economy. Workers would receive $320 per week, instead of the current $240. Workers would be encouraged to take part-time work up to $160 per week and not lose their UI benefits. Contrast that to the mere $30 allowed now.
Moms across Arizona stayed home with their children when schools went virtual, and many continue to stay home because their children are not yet vaccinated. That is why UI and childcare must work in concert.
Ducey’s plan will provide childcare assistance for three months, but it’s not enough. The Child Care Workforce grants program began in May with $9 million from the federal CARES Act.
First Things First is Arizona’s early childhood agency, but only for children up to 5.
I am working with the Arizona Center for After School Excellence to develop their vision for an Arizona Youth Development Council that could address this important need for school-aged children and their working parents.
I look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Ducey and my colleagues in all political parties to develop and pass Arizona-style Unemployment Insurance and childcare support systems.
UI and Childcare are keys not only to a robust emergence from the pandemic recession, but also to building a foundation for Arizona jobs with modern conditions.
Rep. Mitzi Epstein is a computer systems analyst with work experience in international corporations and as a small business owner. She represents Legislative District 18, which includes Ahwatukee.
