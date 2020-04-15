Nation has been left in crisis by disdain for facts
I read every word of Jane Emery’s April 8 letter to the editor. It was filled with Trump inspired misconceptions. I am not a “deceitfully negative and corrupt liberal.” My grandfather and his siblings fought in WWI, my father in WWII. My mother was born in the height of the Depression. I am a now retired third-generation public school teacher, having taught 37 years, a resident of Ahwatukee since 1981. I grew up listening to and learning the lessons of those who experienced hardship.
Peter Wehner, lifelong Republican, is not a “deceitfully negative and corrupt liberal” either. He worked in three previous GOP administrations. His words sum it up eloquently: “Trump has no desire to acquaint himself with most issues, let alone master them.”
No major presidential candidate has ever been quite as disdainful of knowledge, as indifferent to facts…Trump is fundamentally unfit – intellectually, morally, temperamentally, and psychologically – for office.
At some point it’s reasonable to expect that a president will face an unexpected crisis and at that point, the president’s judgment and discernment, his character and leadership ability, will really matter. That crisis arrived in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.
The president and his administration are responsible for grave, costly errors…the epic manufacturing failures in diagnostic testing, the decision to test too few people, the delay in expanding testing to labs outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and problems in the supply chain.
These mistakes left us blind and badly behind the curve…created a false sense of security…the coronavirus silently spread for several weeks, without us being aware of it and while we were doing nothing to stop it.
As of April 9, there were more than 400,000 confirmed cases and 15,639 deaths in the U.S. As you read this, how many more have died? Trumps false information, refusal to listen to experts, and dismantling of critical institutions such as the National Security Council’s global-health office, whose purpose was to address global pandemics is horrifying. For months, Trump has lied to the American people.
Although this virus hit China in December, no critical infrastructure to fight it was done in the U.S. for months. In January, Trump called Covid19 “a hoax.” On Feb. 5, Health & Human Services Secretary Azar requested $2 billion to buy respirator masks and other supplies for the National stockpile. Trump cut that request by 75 percent. Trump claimed Covid19 was contained when it was spreading; that we had “shut it down” when we had not; that testing was available when it wasn’t; that the coronavirus will one day disappear “like a miracle.” It won’t. He said a vaccine would be available in months; it will not be available for a year or more.
Most troubling of all, Trump’s labeling of the Covid19 Pandemic as the “Wuhan virus” inspires racism, singling out Chinese people and Chinese Americans as “them”, inspiring hate crimes and racist rants. Trump has used this strategy to pit “us” against “them” once again. There is no “them” in a pandemic.
We live in a world connected globally in every way. Those of us who dream of a world where all are valued and respected regardless of the color of our skin, the language we speak or the country we are from must speak out.
-Lori Andover, MA
Speaking from experience about hydroxychloroquine
On March 26, 2020, Harvard professor Dr. William Hazeltine was interviewed on CNN. Dr. Hazeltine spent his career developing pharmaceuticals for Anthrax, Ebola, HIV-AIDS, and other infectious diseases.
He discussed a small study that was done in China using hydroxychloroquine, which is currently perceived as a promising antidote for the current strand of coronavirus.
The small study included 30 people infected with COVID-19. One half of the participants were given the drug hydroxychloroquine, and the other half were not. There was only a small statistical difference between the results.
Hazeltine’s analysis was that the people who were given hydroxychloroquine actually did slightly worse than the people who were not administered the drug. However, the statistical difference was so small that his conclusion was that it had no effect.
I have lupus and took hydroxychloroquine for years. I want to warn people that it has some serious side effects. I was hospitalized last year for seizures – and seizures are a listed side effect. It can also cause permanent damage to your eyes.
As such, if you are given a prescription, doctors require you to see an ophthalmologist every year or they will not renew it.
Do not take this medicine without the advice and care of your doctor. Although it has been proven to ward off malaria and is used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, it is not without serious side effects. It has been prescribed for years, but it is not benign.
-Lisa Scinto
Bankruptcy may not so bad for Lakes Golf Course
Why would Wilson Gee filing bankruptcy on The Lakes be a bad thing?
If the course were to sell for $100 at bankruptcy auction, the new owners could restore it for $4 million (or whatever) and then operate it profitably. Golf is not going away.
I am not sorry that Wilson Gee paid too much for the golf course and then found that he could not operate it at a profit.
Investors - win some, lose some.
Meantime open space is acceptable.
Joan Gillespie
America makes the wrong choices in protection
I can already tell that America will take the wrong lesson from this pandemic. We will assume that our mistake was not acting quickly enough to contain the initial outbreak. And while that is part of the problem, our biggest problem is acting too slowly in shifting our long-term priorities.
We are about to plunge millions of working-class people into poverty and many will never recover. Tens of thousands will die. And it’s a choice we must make. As we all know, we simply don’t have the hospital beds or ventilators to treat all who will get sick from the coronavirus if we don’t flatten the curve. So, we are making the right choice, but only because it’s the only possible choice after decades of misplaced priorities.
How does the most powerful nation in the world find itself so woefully unprepared to battle its most likely enemy – a global pandemic? After all, when it comes to preparing for war against foreign nations, we never find ourselves with a shortfall of the weapons we need. Yet, within two weeks, we will run out of ventilators.
Every year, a new strain of flu evolves and about every fourth year, the strain is deadly. And yet, when a pandemic erupts in one of the most densely populated cities in the world (because that’s how pandemics work), we find ourselves beseeching Ford and GM to hurriedly make ventilators.
Why wouldn’t we keep an “arsenal” of working and maintained ventilators on hand just in case the single most likely threat arises in the homeland? My guess is that it’s probably the reason that we wouldn’t have enough doctors to hook people up to them even if we did. Because our priorities are misplaced.
The richest country in the history of the world cannot produce enough doctors to care for its people. This is even though American doctors are amongst the highest paid doctors in the world. So how is supply and demand not working in American medicine?
As a result, even in the absence of a pandemic, we must lure almost one third of our doctors from other countries. And when a pandemic strikes, we find ourselves begging doctors to come out of retirement. So, not only do we not have the weapons to fight our most likely enemy, but we also don’t have the “soldiers.”
And it’s all about priorities. Because, militarily, we haven’t been caught short on manpower and ammunition since the Alamo. In fact, we spend more than the next top eight countries combined to make sure that we can stare down Russia, China, India or anyone else. But a microscopic virus knocks us on our rears because we failed to plan for the most likely threat.
And if we don’t change our priorities, then we will find ourselves in the same situation sooner than we imagine.
-Barry Smith
