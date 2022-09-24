Rosh Hashanah is a holiday of wonder and gratitude

On Rosh Hashanah we celebrate the Birthday of the World. It is a holiday of wonder and gratitude. Gratitude is the portal to happiness.
It is not enough to have, it is to be grateful for what we have. Imagine how so much had to line up perfectly in order for there to be a now. How many mistakes had to happen in order for our great-great grandparents, our great grandparents, our grandparents, our parents to meet, fall in love, and ultimately have us?! What if some minor detail had changed – one of our forebears missed the bus, came home from work or school on time, and never met the love of their life?
Small changes in the lives of generations before us could have generated cosmic consequences. Our spouses, our children, our close friends, our work associates, if they existed, would have experienced a different world without us in it. Gratitude means not to take anyone for granted. It is a miracle that we would all be here together.
How we measure the events of the world has much to do with what we have experienced in life and we have learned both in and outside the classroom. We may not be accustomed to being grateful. And, we may not be accustomed to awe and humility. It takes a lot. It takes a lot because we are wired to create solutions by getting from point A to point B.
Instead, what if we stopped and listened deeply? No looking at your watch! We cannot be guaranteed agreement, but everyone feels heard. Once we have stopped and listened, it is time to look. Look around you at the magnificent space and the magnificent people surrounding you. Isn’t it a blessing?
Sometimes surprises happen when left to the unfiltered responses of a child. Tiny moments of laughter remind us of the blessings that bring life a gift. In 1982, I travelled to Israel with my wife, Liz/Elizabeth/Leelah and my 2-year old son, Chaim. Liz was pregnant with our daughter, Shira. Still, she got around amazingly well - most of the time!
Chaim was an inquisitive child with a natural sense of wonder. We travelled to Haifa where we visited some cousins. Included in our travels to Haifa, we visited an overlook where we could see the city lights cascading down the mountain, almost to oblivion. I wanted Chaim to see this astounding view, so I picked him up to help him see over the wall. That natural sense of wonder really kicked in when he blurted, “Look Daddy, Israel Lights!
As individuals and as a community we have faced difficult challenges, be it an assault on our physical health through the likes of COVID-19 and other issues or political divisiveness that wedges between good people. Perhaps we are being tested to see and embrace the blessings of family and friends that remain intact despite distraction. Gratitude remains within our reach!
I think the synagogue has a responsibility here. I think our institution can be a place where we can practice gratitude. We can help remind ourselves how very fortunate we are. Even in times of grief, we can be grateful for the compassion of those who comfort us. Even in times of fear, pachad, we can find hope in yirah in the humility of awe.
Cantor Roger Eisenberg is the spiritual leader of Congregation NefeshSoul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.