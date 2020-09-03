Anti-maskers’ rugged
Individualism is a myth
The myth of rugged individualism is killing America. Americans have been taught and believe this county was built by the quintessential rugged individual.
Nothing could be further from the truth. This country was settled, built and fought for not by individuals but by cooperation and organizations.
Take for instance the example of the settlers of the West and the Great Plains. Most of these settlers traveled the great roads of the times like the Oregon Trail. The Oregon Trail was almost exclusively tackled with a wagon train. Why? Because it took cooperation and organization to make the journey.
Any substantial hill (which were innumerable) had to be double or triple teamed up the hill, meaning the travelers would need to share their mules with another wagon or two to get up the hill, then switch the mules to another wagon. Cooperation was the key to making it across the plains alive.
We also never won a single war with rugged individualism. We won wars through cooperation and everyone chipping in, to both fight and pay for the war.
Realizing we are a small cog in a large machine that makes spectacular accomplishments possible is how things really get done in society.
I understand it does not sound grand or pompous, but we need a dose of reality right now to continue to survive.
Oppenheimer did not single-handedly develop the atom bomb and Thomas Edison had an entire team working on the light bulb. Ike Eisenhower planned with a huge team the D-Day invasion and it took a bigger team yet to carry out the plan.
These accomplishments always require people to chip in and pay the price and most will never get any credit for it. I would submit to you that sacrifice for the greater good is really the American spirit.
We had hundreds of thousands of people who claim to be patriots converging on a town in North Dakota.
Most could not make the small sacrifice of wearing a mask to save fellow Americans.
Why? Because they are rugged individualists and it is all about them.
If you believe this is a hoax, there are 170,000+ families that can tell you otherwise. Herman Cain was an anti-masker: he went to the Trump rally on June 20 without a mask and was dead by July 30.
If you want to be a rugged individualist, you need to live separate from us. It takes society to bring you water, electricity and build your roads and you endanger that society by not wearing a mask.
I agree you have the right to endanger your own life, but you do not have the right to endanger my mother’s. Society is real. Rugged individualism is a myth.
-Barry Smith
How did this abusive man get let into our circle?
In my early dating years, I knew very little about the games people play and I certainly didn’t know how to spot a red flag.
I was young, naive, and inexperienced in recognizing the ways people can “gaslight,” stretch the truth, outright lie to get what they want.
So, one day, I saw this disingenuous, puffed up man. He made lewd remarks and I just shrugged them off. After all, men just talk like that – it’s locker room talk. But I did cringe when I witnessed the look on my friend’s face as the man called her a “pig.”
It was even worse when that man bullied and mocked another friend for being disabled. The man just laughed. And, before long, he assaulted another friend – he prepared to rape her because he knew he could overtake her easily and she meant nothing to him.
After all, she is just a dispensable woman who will become “nasty” if she speaks up or defends herself.
All the constant lies he told all of us… Wow… How did we let him into our circle, this selfish, abusive, soulless man? It was pretty obvious he had absolutely no moral fiber, no moral compass because who acts like that?!
-Suzanne Whitaker
Times seem to have changed, old sport
The word “sport” is derived from the word “disport” which some believe was brought into the English language in the 14th Century by Geoffrey Chaucer, renowned for his Canterbury Tales. It meant to divert oneself away from work or serious matters to something more pleasant or distracting or entertaining.
“Disport” itself harkens back to the Latin word “portare” which meant to “carry away,” and from which we get the words portable and transport and deport and export, all involving action away from something.
When people would disport, basically they would try to have fun and forget momentarily about life’s troubles.
In the past, people used sports as an escape – from work, from politics, from bad relationships, from war, from tension, stress and anxiety about “the real world.”
Clearly, times have changed.
-Bob Baron
Trump trying to regain a positive balance
President Trump is trying to get our loss of a positive balance of trade, bring back jobs and not over populate the country with illegal immigrants with no job skills who are increasing the welfare rolls.
My grandparents came from Russia with the right legal documents. I went to military academy where honor, respect for chain of command and history of the greatest and freest country in the world made me proud I was born American.
I believe the USA was developed by winners and not losers. If protestors destroy personal property, especially federal buildings, the President has the right to protect these buildings and criminal protestors should be punished.
I support President Trump and I will vote for capitalism, free enterprise and democracy. I believe we should be led by efficient performers, increase jobs for American citizens and decrease welfare rolls.
When I was president of the Tempe Jaycees our creed said, ”We believe in free enterprise and service to humanity is the best work of life.”
- Dr. Jeff Eger
Facts dispute Trump claims of greatness
I was dumbfounded reading the follow-up letter by Jan Johnson in your newspaper Aug. 26.
She wants to get the facts straight but very quickly resorts to fiction.
She claims that Trump has given us the best economy ever.
With 180,000 COVID related deaths and counting and a huge GDP drop we are on the brink of a major recession. Unemployment rate of 10.2 percent is at a 40 year high. These are the present facts with actual numbers to back them from the CDC and Department of Labor – not some fancy words from right-wing talking points.
The so-called Middle-East peace deal, Jan mentions, is one in name only. How can you have a peace deal if one major party, the Palestinians, don’t even accept it?
The Palestinians, who are the major players in any peace proposal, are still not sitting at the same table Jared and his buddies are sitting at and making decisions.
That is no peace deal. It is a surrender plan for the Palestinians. Besides, why does Trump deserve the Nobel Prize for this, when Jared has done all the “work”? Again, the so-called peace is fiction and things remain the same in the Middle East.
The latest Russian investigation report handed by the GOP-led Senate Committee is pretty damning and yes, it does say that Trump’s surrogates did transpire with the Russian and the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections.
Again, a fact which is categorized by right-wing media and others as “fake” news.
Trump loves to take credit when things look good. But when things go bad, he conveniently blames it on others.
Jan is quick to point that Trump has had many achievements over the last 3.5 years, too many to mention. We would love to get a list of all those great achievements.
While you are at it, please don’t forget to mention that right now, we are the laughing stock of the rest of the world. We have the highest number of COVID deaths and cases in the world and our “great” healthcare system is at its knees.
It really took a “great” President to achieve those goals!
-Stanley D’Souza
Trump supports have no patent on patriotism
Okay, Jan Johnson is right. I was trained to hate my country and oppose Donald Trump and what he stands for. Here’s how it happened.
I grew up in a small town in Indiana that voted overwhelmingly for Barry Goldwater in 1964. My elementary school teachers were Deep State moles committed to the destruction of Donald Trump should he ever become president, even though they’d never heard of him.
The movie “Hoosiers” pretty much captured my high school experience, except it left out the part where the Physical Education class included instruction in square dancing.
Girls had to wear skirts or dresses to class. Boys could not wear jeans – khakis only – or have hair touching their ears. This was a public school, which had obviously been penetrated by the Barber’s Union.
I was raised in a Southern Baptist home. Could just as easily have been a Muslim home. We moved to Scottsdale, another hotbed of Deep State activity at a time – again, before general knowledge of a Deep State.
This is where I was first exposed to the Marxist leanings of Mayor Herb Drinkwater. Had I only known then what I know now.
I went to ASU, right up there with Cal-Berkley as a flash point for Viet Nam protests and Socialist propaganda.
I worked as a management consultant, a profession known for its anti-business attitudes and a melting pot for wild-eyed liberals looking to overthrow the government.
There it is. My confession.
Jan Johnson says if I love my country I should “hold my nose and vote for Trump.” I have news for Donald Trump and the rest of Trump’s enablers: I love my country very deeply and I’m holding my nose, all right.
Joseph McCarthy and his followers wanted people to believe they held the patent on patriotism, too. They didn’t, and neither do Donald Trump and the people who so blindly excuse his demagoguery and ethical bankruptcy.
-Scott Cox
Post Office mishandling
a matter of concern
Because I grew up relying on postal delivery to our rural mailbox every day and now my wife has a small business that relies on postal delivery, I decided I better watch the House hearings of the Postmaster General DeJoy the other day.
Disruptive or misdirected questioning clouded my impression of the hearings. But I needed to know what is happening to our essential service for the citizens of this country, so I listened further.
Why were actions to change operations of the post office made with little analytic data and no plan for success? Why was there no business plan?
If DeJoy did not order the scanning machines and mailboxes removed and the overtime changes that were made, changes resulting in slow delivery, then who else has the authority to order those changes?
If DeJoy, who said he only directed the trucks to leave on time, then who changed the other operational details? Who ordered the scanning machines, the mail boxes, the overtime and other operation details to be changed?
Questions were asked about why food deliveries were delayed and left to rot on loading docks, why diabetes meds were not arriving on time, why checks, personal mail, bills, contracts and other documents all were waiting on a dock at a post office, somewhere?
As is true with much of the last few years of this administration, we only get half-truths, if that. The appointment of DeJoy and his inability to manage the complex and massive Post Office is a huge concern.
-Marc Riske
Arizona Chamber on the wrong side of history
It’s disgusting that the AZ Chamber of Commerce has made the defeat of the Invest in Ed ballot initiative their top priority this November. The Chamber’s PAC opposing Prop 208 already has $600,000 of dirty money in the bank.
Explain to me why a well-funded K-12 educational system threatens the business community? It’s insane. Don’t we aspire, as a state, as a country, to a well-educated workforce and informed citizenry?
I remember Tempe City Councilwoman Lauren Kuby debating the Chamber’s Garrick Taylor on Prop 206 back in 2016. His arguments against earned sick days and an increase in the minimum wage were the same hysterical rhetoric used against the child labor laws in 1938 and the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1940. Some things never change.
The Chamber will be on the wrong side of history once again. But thanks for raising my ire. I just donated to the Invest in Ed PAC.
-Susan Arnold
McSally shows she’s out of touch with Arizonans
Arizonans are feeling the effects of this pandemic: job loss, food insecurity, evictions, medical bills, concern for school safety, isolation, and losing loved ones.
In June, while Arizona was among the worst of the states hit by COVID-19, Sen Martha McSally introduced a bill that would give a tax credit to those taking vacations.
In July, McSally argued for an extension of unemployment benefits for a whopping seven days. McSally’s latest request to “fast a meal” in order to donate the cost of that meal to her campaign is yet another example of how out of touch she is with everyday Arizonans.
-Rebecca Hinton
