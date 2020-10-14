I have become increasingly more and more intrigued by the American obsession over national politics, and greatly disappointed in how divided our great nation has become.
I have seen long-term friendships and relationships vanish in a moment, never to be repaired, simply because of a disagreement on a political issue or topic, often one that will never come to light or see a vote.
In 2016, I was honored to be elected to the Kyrene Governing Board and humbled to be elected by my fellow board members as president of the Governing Board. Over the last two years I have been astonished to find a lack of real, succinct and demonstrable leadership from numerous public officials.
I believe the vast majority of all who seek public service as elected officials are good people with the best of intentions -- Individuals who truly desire to make their community a better place.
Unfortunately, once elected few desire to make the difficult choices required to lead our community through the challenges we face.
Aristotle said, “to be a good leader, you first need to be a great follower.” I believe that holds true today.
I recall the arrogance of a young man, who at the age of 22, with a college degree in hand and a desire to serve his country joined the U.S. Navy. That young man believed he should quickly become an admiral, instead of the deckhand he was.
That young man, as you may have guessed, was me.
The experience of learning to follow has paid enormous dividends over the years. By following, I learned to be a leader and by learning to be a leader I learned the value of humility, honesty, compromise, ethics, and hard work.
I believe leadership skills are the single most important attribute a public official can possess. Serving those who agree with your policy and views is easy; a true leader understands the importance of serving those who don’t.
I have had to make some very difficult decisions as the Kyrene board president.
Three years ago, I expressed support for the “Red for Ed” movement and last year the need for all Kyrene employees to go thru Deep Equity training.
Today we are faced with a level of social unrest not seen in this nation in decades and divisiveness that threatens to unravel the very fabric of our country. We need to deal with a global pandemic, and develop and manage a safe return to school, one that works for all of our kids.
A true leader in these trying times puts aside his or her personal views and does what’s right for the kids first, and then the community. Being a leader means accepting the inherent onslaught of social media, hate email and public outcry.
Being a leader is about making difficult and controversial decisions where sentiment is only echoed by a few loud voices on each side of the issue.
In Kyrene, we have schools focused on developing leadership skills, and the ability to understand and appreciate differing views. Perhaps it is time we as a community put an emphasis on demonstrating leadership to our children.
Doing so will develop the visionaries, leaders and problem solvers of tomorrow. If we do the job we have been elected to do, our children will make the world a better place -- what more can one hope for?
I have worked diligently to earn your trust, support, and respect. It would be an honor, privilege and pleasure to serve our community once again. I hope I have earned your vote for TUHSD board member in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.