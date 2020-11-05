After more than seven months, many kids have just recently returned to in-person school, while a good number remain in hybrid or fully virtual.
In my practice as a pediatric occupational therapist and ADHD specialist, I have noticed one common theme: kids are struggling with online learning and parents feel helpless about it.
Missed assignments, lack of engagement, decreased social interaction and too much screen time are among the biggest complaints.
Many of my clients are what I call “fall through the cracks” kids. They are smart, but they struggle with things like staying on task, organization, time management, and problem solving.
Many of them have low frustration tolerance and coping skills. Remote learning has made things even more difficult.
We cannot just toss our children in their room in front of a computer and expect success. We must support them in this new model of learning. Here a few ways that you, as a parent, can help.
Figure out what the specific struggles are. Lack of focus? Impulse control? Organization? Motivation? You may know what the issues are, or you may need to observe, talk with teachers, and do some detective work.
I call these “lagging skills” and they need support to be strengthened. Once you understand, you can systematically work through each one.
Make a schedule for each day. Instead of having a loose “to-do” list or even time blocks on the calendar for classes, homework, etc., write specific tasks and what time they are to be done.
This helps you organize the entire school and workday. This schedule should be posted for the family. Everyone in the household will know what is coming up, and there is a comforting certainty in that.
Prioritize. I urge my clients to get super specific: writing out homework, due dates, and upcoming tests. Include reading and studying and how long each item will take.
I recommend teens assign an “effort factor” to assignments and studying. Then, prioritize by urgency and time needed, and calendar each item into blocks. When the task is on the calendar, there is little chance of missed assignments – and parental sanity is sure to follow!
Encourage independent problem solving but be available for help. There will be bumps in the road! Lead your child to answers but don’t jump in and solve them. Encourage your teen to contact teachers on their own, or seek peer tutoring.
Empowering kids means that they must learn to solve problems through trial and error. This is their time to do that! Offer just the right amount of help. They are learning to be more independent.
Set aside time for family fun. Make sure that you make time to have fun and enjoy your family. What we are experiencing now is a season of challenges in the big picture.
Your success or failure, or that of your child, does not define anyone. Take a deep breath and decide that NOT losing your mind is more important than anything else. If your relationship is suffering because of this, seek outside help and take a step back. Then plan something fun for the family!
I believe that in the end, our children will come out of this experience more resilient and resourceful. Growth occurs when we meet challenges head on.
If you and your child are struggling, seek help through counseling, tutoring, or with me. I specialize in helping kids and teens in strengthening executive functioning skills.
Read more about executive functions on my blog and website, kidsempowered4life.com.
Abigail WooI-Beringer is an Ahwatukee pediatric occupational therapist and ADHD specialist can be reached at kidsempowered4life@gmail.com or 602-753-7441.
