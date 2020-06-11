Pro and con arguments on ABM’s check
AFN’s stories on Christopher Gentis, former board of the Ahwatukee Board of Management, and his unhappiness about the HOA’s application for federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Payroll Protection sparked different points of view.
You love your Village, but….
Dear Mr. Gentis,
Throughout your years of involvement with the Ahwatukee Board of Management (ABM), we have followed your leadership as president of the board, supported your ideas as treasurer and director and worked side-by-side with you to trim and clean up the yards of homeowners facing physical or financial hardship.
You have personally and financially supported groups such as the YOPAS, Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs, there is a bench in the park in honor of your wife and a sign lets the world know your family is responsible for adopting an Ahwatukee street.
You love our village.
The Webster’s II Dictionary defines “business” in part as “The occupation, work or trade in which one is engaged” and “commercial, industrial or professional dealings…” By what definition do you claim ABM is NOT a business?
As you know, the entity has been listed with the Arizona Corporation Commission as: Ahwatukee Board of Management, Inc., Entity ID No. 00954717, a Domestic Non-Profit Corporation, since February 21, 1974.
As you should also know, your claim the salary money for ABM’s 2020 budget was “already there” is simply wrong.
The total 2020 annual budget for ABM was $2,104,216, only $1,121,505 (roughly half) comes from the one-time annual assessment on homeowners.
Salaries, including seasonal and the possible overtime, has been budgeted at $886,763, but will probably be less. That does not include utilities.
The title-transfers, classes, camps, special activities and amenities provided to homeowners – and suspended to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 – provided the rest of ABM’s income.
Permanent staff did continue to work from home, to enforce CC & Rs, approve architectural requests, keep up with maintenance and plan for the re-awakening this summer. And the facilities were maintained to continue business on a more limited scale throughout the “stay home, stay safe” period.
All definitions and requirements of the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) were strictly followed by ABM and by the bank that approved the stimulus funding and provided the money.
As you have said, as long as the money is spent on payroll and utilities it is NOT a loan and will not have to be repaid.
Because of prudent board actions, the dedicated people who work for the Ahwatukee Board of Management and enforce its mission can sleep easier knowing they won’t have to apply for unemployment tomorrow, and homeowners should realize the Board is doing its absolute best to avoid a Special Assessment in these turbulent and uncertain times.
-Karin Gray
I am a little shocked and concerned
I would like to thank Chris Gentis for his 2 articles concerning the loan/” grant” the Ahwatukee Board of Management (ABM) sought from the C.A.R.E.S act. I am a little shocked and concerned that ABM has not responded to Chris’s article and wonder if they got caught with their hand in the cookie jar or just want it to go away?
When I asked about that dollar amount, the response was “don’t believe everything you read in AFN!!”
As a 41-year homeowner, I was shocked and saddened that ABM could even think of such a request looking at their financial numbers. There still is a 2019 budget up on their website if you are interested – 2020 has not been posted yet.
If you are a small business owner or someone laid off because of the COVID-19, I hope you are appalled by the following numbers.
A little background first. ABM has always operated as a nonprofit, which to them means spend everything they get in. They have never paid a dime in federal taxes as an HOA and their Arizona State tax liability is a hefty $50 a year.
That’s a pretty sweet deal. I wish I could do that. They have raised homeowner assessments every year since we moved in 41 years ago. In 1979, we paid approximately $17. Their legal documents say they cannot raise assessments more than 5 percent per year but if you compound the $17 to today’s $221, something went haywire somewhere.
Let us look at their guaranteed revenue sources. Every year ABM receives Homeowners Assessments, Apartment Parcel Assessments, Property transfer Fees (275 lots), RV park rent and management fees. All totaled $1.646 million. The balance of their budget comes from other items which includes some things shut down because of the pandemic.
Let me get this straight, with that much guaranteed revenues, they still apply for a grant for $178,750?
Have they ever heard of making budget adjustments when a crisis hits? The Community Center revenues will take a ding this year and it is not critical to ABM’s survivability. Guaranteed they will raise our assessments again another 5 percent with their reason being the virus.
-Mark Henning
Vote yes for Foothills HOA bylaw provisions
At its May meeting, the Foothills Community Association HOA board addressed two critical issues: a special meeting to vote on homeowner-sponsored reforms; and the annual election of board directors.
The board engaged in a spirited discussion of these issues with homeowners.
Fortunately, a majority of the board directors recognized that the 1,200 members who supported the reforms and who followed the rules for calling special meetings deserved to have their voices heard.
In the end, the board made the right call. It voted to hold a special meeting on the reform petition on July 16.
The board will schedule the election for board directors later. If the reform petition is approved, its provisions (which include term limits) will apply to this election.
I join the other sponsors of the reform petition in complimenting the board directors for this decision.
They are giving us HOA members the opportunity to vote ‘up or down’ on the reforms.
This can be an important step toward resolving the divisions in the HOA and ushering in a new era of harmony.
We encourage all HOA members – both homeowners and corporate members – to vote “yes” on July 16.
-David Randolph
Drone operators could help police ‘bad guys’ in riots
Drones are used in military surveillance worldwide, so where are the drones today to muster out the destructive protesters?
We know that there are radical groups ruining the peaceful protestors calling for equality. Why not identify and flush out the bad guys before police become involved?
I am sure there are plenty of highly talented drone operators who would be happy to help the authorities. Flying drones above the protesters to record behavior change when the sun goes down may help direct authorities where trouble begins.
-Greg Geryak
Restraint over insensitive racial remark haunts him
It wasn’t the focus of the small group I joined to discuss politics, even if an occasional aside revealed personal leanings. For me the weekly meetings were an opportunity to try to understand opinions contrasting with my own in between the actual business at hand.
I wasn’t there to argue, even when one participant reflected on an incident in her past life when she had to deal with a black co-worker’s articulation of discontent.
She told the gentleman that he should be happy his ancestors had been brought to this country as slaves or else he’d still be living miserably in Africa.
I paraphrase, but I’m sure the original was even more colorful. The extreme simplicity of her reasoning left me between amusement and disgust. I let it go in keeping with my policy of restraint.
The current wave of events makes me regret my silence, and leaves me wondering how often any of us encourages the complacency that comes with someone thinking they are in safe company when they make an offensive remark.
It stretches the imagination too far to think anyone would address protesters by telling them how good they have it since the slave ships moored in the greatest country in the world.
-David Chorlton
We need people who will challenge racist views
Where do you stand?
I am an unapologetic liberal. I have always believed that everyone is deserving of love, no matter what the color of their skin or the person they choose to love. I worked hard to ensure that my children were raised to judge people on their actions, not their skin color, national heritage or religion.
This message has never been more important than it is today. In a country that seems to be so racially divided, we need people to challenge racist views.
As we continue to deal with the most divisive election in this century, it is important to remember the lessons of the 1950s and 1960s.
After all, Dr. King gave his life in pursuit of true equality for all Americans. So ask yourself when you see racial injustice, “What would MLK do?”
-Laurie Nerat
The 1967 Detroit riots keep getting repeated even now
Police brutality sparked the Detroit riots when I was 10. The National Guard pointed their rifles at my face as they drove down my street in tanks. They laid their handcuffed prisoners on our lawn. A near-by gas station was set on fire and exploded. Most of the stores were burned. I saw a man shot in the head.
The reason these things continue to happen is because they are not faced. Our children and grandchildren will grow up with these types of reoccurring societal disruptions if we don’t openly discuss racial inequality in American society and seek ways to be a part of the solution.
Martin Luther King said, “We can’t solve all the problems we face ... but we can’t solve any problems without facing them.”
King’s assassination sparked days of rioting. President Johnson said to bipartisan congressional leaders: “In a time like this all good men should ask themselves ‘what can I do to advance brotherhood and equality in American Society?’”
The Fair Housing Act was passed shortly after.
Scripture says prayer without works is dead. I grew up across the street from a Lutheran Church. The church was all-white but the neighborhood became all black after my family moved in.
In the midst of the riot the young white pastor set up a table in front of his church with food for the people in the community.
“We are the change we seek.” - Barack Obama
-M. Lisa Scinto
Black people have a right
to be upset by injustices
A few weeks ago, an army stormed the capitol building in Michigan with guns and threatened law makers to reopen the state. The police politely looked on. A man in Minnesota was choked to death on the streets of Minneapolis for forgery.
What was the difference: the color of their skin and their ability to fight back?
You see on the news week after week for years that black people are killed for being in the wrong neighborhood like Trayvon Martin or killed for selling cigarettes on the street like Eric Garner. Ahmaud Arbery was just hunted down and killed in the streets of Georgia for walking into a construction site.
I often walk through houses under construction, the most I worry about is someone saying, “Hey you shouldn’t be in here.”
What is the difference? I am white.
Black Americans have a right to be upset, now and historically. They went out on the street to protest, but these are black people, so the police bring out the riot gear which they did not do for the white people with guns that took over a capitol.
They shot flash bangs and tear gas at them – which they did not do to the white men with AK-47’s. These people were unarmed and therefore needed to be sent packing, unlike the white intruders at the Michigan capitol?
I have heard people say slavery is ancient history “black people should get over it.”
Well blacks dying at the hands of the white ruling class and not being held accountable is hard to get over, and the killing has not stopped. We need to demand more of our police officers. Their job is to protect “all” of us not just white “us.”
We need to demand that our police follow the laws just like the people they are protecting.
I know being a police officer is a difficult job, but steps need to be taken to drum out the ones that cannot step up to the challenge. When people say, I support the police,” I say, “I support good police officers.”
Just like I support “good” teachers and “good” doctors, but the bad ones need to be held accountable no matter how difficult their job is. “Black people” should not get over slavery, “whites” should get over treating people like second class citizens.
When a crime is committed against a black person, justice is required. It is required by our Constitution, “All men are created equal.” And is required by a nation that gives lip service to freedom and rule of law.
Recently, two convicted felons, Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort, got out of jail because their health was at risk in jail because of the coronavirus. The people mentioned above, and scores more (Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Philandro Castile, not a full list), never got a chance to go to jail. And they certainly would not have been released because of a virus in the jail.
What is the difference? Skin color and wealth. Wake up white America, we are better than this (or are we?). To my friends of color, all I can say is: I am so, so sorry. Please do not give up on us. Many of us are your allies.
If you read this and are more incensed by the looting (property damage) than you were about a police officer choking a man to death (it took 9 minutes), then shame on you. None of us like the looting but we should all understand it.
There is nothing new in the history here. You can treat people like garbage for so long until they explode with anger. Move forward America with justice for “ALL.”
-Barry Smith
Retired History Teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.