LD18 delegation has the right stuff for this year
Approaching the 2021 legislative session which convenes Jan. 11, I realize as an LD18 constituent how lucky I am that we reelected our state legislators for the next 2 years.
I eagerly await reelected Rep. Mitzi Epstein to continue her voice in the business and education committees to assure we are on the right track, heading towards solvency for both. And I am proud that re-elected Rep. Jennifer Jermaine will be heard in the House on many issues, yet I particularly look forward to her stands on women’s issues and justice equality, especially as they pertain to our indigenous peoples.
The devastating pandemic which has caused such harm to our economy must be on every Legislator’s radar during budget talks, but I am confident that Sen. Sean Bowie will view choices from all angles to determine the correct course of action.
His steadfast, thorough insight of the other bills which will be brought to the floor for his vote reassures me that he is, first and foremost, looking out for LD18, as he has proven in his last two sessions that he has served.
During this stressful time in our lives, I am encouraged that LD18 has the right legislative stuff to bet on a better future for our community.
-Marie Colangelo
Rise in gun ownership in Arizona is distressing
The 2020 increase in Arizona gun owner background checks and gun sales distresses me.
2020 also recorded increases in child and spousal abuse, alcoholism, protests and other detrimental societal issues that we are blaming on the seemingly never-ending pandemic.
Are we all going to be deputized to prevent any of these increases, or are gun sales going to help increase 2021 deaths in each of these categories?
-CJ Briggle
