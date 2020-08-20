Days pass, months go by, and the Club West and Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Courses continue to sit vacant.
A lack of direction and vision leaves this prime space empty and neglected while our local trails and outdoor spaces face unprecedented use and pressure, as outdoor recreation has become one of the few remaining activities for individuals and families to participate in outside their homes.
The recently passed Great American Outdoors Act provides a simple solution, the opportunity to utilize federal funds to improve our local community.
Signed into law on Aug. 4, the Great American Outdoors Act provides $9.5 billion in funding for overdue work on America’s National Parks.
It also provides $900 million per year for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Established in 1964, the LWCF provides funding for conservation and outdoor recreation projects at the local, state, and federal level through a portion of the revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling.
This funding is not technically new, as the LWCF was supposed to have already been receiving $900 million per year.
But in recent years, an increasing amount of the funding has been diverted for non-environmental purposes.
In the past fiscal year, just over half of the appropriated funds, $495 million, was given to the LWCF.
While less than full funding, it is the most money the fund has received since 2005, as Congress has diverted more than $22 billion from the fund since it was established.
The 2020 bill reinforces the promise that was made, allowing the fully intended amount to now be spent on protecting, preserving, and enhancing opportunities to enjoy outdoor environments across our nation.
One potential beneficiary is our Ahwatukee community.
The LWCF provides matching grants to local governments to acquire and develop outdoor recreation areas. Managed locally by the Arizona State Parks and Trails, a significant portion of the funding to purchase and convert these properties into parks is currently available.
Utilizing a portion of federal funds, state funds, and funding from the City of Phoenix makes purchasing the Club West and Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Courses at a reasonable price and creating a new city park more realistic and feasible than ever before.
The investors who purchased the Club West golf club’s 162 acres valued the land at $450,000 in March 2020.
Wilson Gee has publicly stated he would just walk away from the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course and given that he has already been compensated $750,000 as a down payment from True Life, it is time to take him up on this offer.
This means both courses could be purchased for $225,000 in federal funds and $225,000 in combined state and city funds.
With the limited vacant land in the Ahwatukee Foothills selling for at least $100,000 per acre, obtaining 263 acres for $450,000 is an opportunity our community cannot pass up – especially when the federal government will be funding a significant portion of the purchase.
This deal is a no-brainer. There is no other land in Ahwatukee for adding parks and there will never again be the chance to obtain land so cheaply in our community.
With the establishment of these two new parks, trails can be extended directly from South Mountain Park to the new Ahwatukee Lakes Park and Club West Park.
This would effectively expand the size of South Mountain Park, increase the number of trails available for users of the Park, and expand wildlife corridors which have been impacted by the 202 freeway
The time to act is now, taking advantage of this funding opportunity to create a new space for future generations to utilize.
Converting the golf course into a natural space with walking and biking trails will provide an additional local outdoor recreation option to alleviate pressure on South Mountain Park, preserve our local community, and provides the only viable option that will be acceptable to multiple stakeholders.
This is our chance to create a gift for future generations, creating something that all local residents can enjoy rather than using the land to benefit a select few. The preservation of these spaces is something future residents will be eternally grateful for.
Other ideas for the golf course or funding? The author can be reached at: andy_lenartz@yahoo.com.
Ahwatukee resident Andy Lenartz is an avid hiker and has written frequently about South Mountain and hiking for AFN.
