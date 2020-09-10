Thor exemplary on
community college board
Dr. Linda Thor’s leadership, honesty and ethics are mandatory for our community colleges.
I have worked for the Maricopa County Community College District about 10 years now and could not be more proud and grateful than I am today.
Because of their leadership in the current pandemic, the colleges for which I work have given all faculty, adjunct faculty, students and staff the opportunity to advance our skills with online learning as well as providing technologies and internet access options to assist us all.
I attribute much of this leadership to not only our college presidents, but members on our Governing Board like Dr. Linda Thor.
Not only does she know about the challenges and privileges of being a teacher, she served as a college president of Rio Salado College in multiple roles for nearly 20 years.
But my vote for Dr. Thor was really solidified when I learned that she was chairing our search committee for a new chancellor.
In March of this year, an independent investigation was initiated out of concerns that the search process had been tainted.
Thanks to the aggressive action taken by Dr. Thor, who reported these concerns to the Governing Board, the investigation proved there were people on the committee who did not sustain the integrity of the process and the search has since been suspended.
We need to be able to think and act critically in order to have a ‘just’ and ethical society.
Dr. Thor is one of those leaders; therefore, I am voting to retain Dr. Thor on the Governing Board at large for MCCCD.
-Angela Buer
Hooray, the movies are back in Ahwatukee
Bracing my masked soul, I’m returning to the Ahwatukee movie theater this Sunday.
Sunday morning relaxation usually equated to attending the earliest showing at our Ahwatukee theater.
Since COVID, I’ve resorted to relaxing in front of the TV with my two furpals by my side. It’s just not the same. So, I’m venturing back to a COVID-free environment¸ or that’s what they assure me it will be.
Reopening includes mandatory masks, visible hand sanitation areas, ½ seating capacity with every other seat eliminated with every other row, no talking, sitting quietly, and social distancing.
The movie selection may not be the top seller choices I’d prefer, but I’m willing to see a second rater in order to smell the stale popcorn, to nestle in the sofa-like armchairs, to saturate my relaxation in a darkened room for a few hours.
A Hollywood Reporter poll found that fewer than 7 percent of regular moviegoers will return to a theater when they reopen. Count me among the 7 percent.
-CJ Briggle
Hopeful for Foothills HOA board outlines platform
I am writing to ask for your vote in the upcoming election for the Foothills HOA board of directors. Over the past year and a half, I have been working diligently on reform efforts for our HOA, culminating with the approval of key bylaws amendments on July 30.
During that process, I created a website, TheFoothillsInfo.com, to provide independent information to the Foothills HOA community. You can find my campaign platform there.
One of the key elements in my campaign platform is “Put the Members First.” The board works for the members, not the other way around.
For example, the board should embrace members who want to participate. To that end, if I am elected, I will work to eliminate the language in last year’s “Board Meeting Etiquette Policy” that limits homeowner participation.
Although the incumbent board members were legally allowed to limit homeowner participation at board meetings, I believe it is wrong and I will push to end this policy.
The board is now proposing a “social media policy” that would restrict what HOA members could say on social media and other websites. The HOA has no business regulating speech. I have urged the board to drop this ill-conceived notion. If it moves ahead, I will do all I can to revoke it.
There are other details about my campaign platform on the website, including my plans for increased transparency, accountability, better procurement procedures and better management of our HOA through the use of technology and committees with homeowner members.
With board directors and homeowners working together, we can ensure optimal management of our HOA while keeping our dues as low as possible. I would be remiss if I did not mention the influence of the corporate block voters and the “cumulative voting” rule.
There are four board seats open for this election, so each homeowner gets four votes. Many homeowners don’t realize they can cast all four of their votes for a single candidate. This is the “cumulative voting” rule.
The largest corporate block voter owns 267 condos in the San Riva complex. When 267 is multiplied by 4, this means the corporation can cast 1,068 votes for a single candidate.
The upshot is that we need as much homeowner participation as possible in this election to ensure that homeowners choose the board of directors, not the corporations.
Ballots will be arriving soon. I urge you to get your vote in as soon as possible.
-Rob Doherty
Excited about Democrat
supervisor candidate
On Sept. 1, I had the pleasure of attending the inaugural “Tukee Talk,” a virtual meet and greet for Legislative District 18 candidates and issues.
First, I’d like to urge everyone to register for future Tukee Talks because it’s a great way to become an informed and inspired voter (register at ld18democrats.org/calendar/). Secondly, I wanted to share how impressed I was with Jevin Hodge, who’s running for Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to represent District One.
As Mr. Hodge noted, the Board of Supervisors doesn’t have a high profile, yet it has immense control. It sets the agenda and approves a $2.5 billion budget for all county departments and elected offices.
In short, this is the most important group of people you’ve probably never heard of. Mr. Hodge wants to make this board more transparent and make its meetings and business more accessible to everyone and to hold it more accountable.
He’s also committed to being a good steward of our money to ensure our community continues to thrive and improve. He had insightful things to say about schools, health care, and much more, and his website gives a detailed overview of his platform: jevinhodge.com.
Overall, Jevin Hodge, who was born and raised here in Maricopa County, came across as highly informed, thoughtful, smart, energetic, caring, and extremely qualified to serve the public interest. I encourage you to vote for him this November.
-Geri Koeppel
The right to free speech and to peacefully assemble
I distinctly remember being in my junior high classroom and learning about Martin Luther King Jr. We were shown movies of black men sitting at lunch counters and being beaten for being in the wrong place and communicating the wrong message.
I also remember being taught all men are created equal. I thought the problem was with the old people and once my generation grows up, we will be done with all this bigotry.
Nearly 50 years later Nazis started having marches. I saw George Floyd get choked to death and Ahmaud Arbery get shot for running through the wrong neighborhood. I felt like I could no longer do nothing, but what could I do? I am just a retired old man.
So, I started making signs. They said, “Bigotry Is Not Patriotic,” “White Silence = White Violence” and “Old White Men Against Bigotry.”
I took my signs and went to busy streets and held them up or tied them to lamp posts. I have now been out there for months. I do not mind telling you it is a little scary. I have people honk and wave, which is wonderful.
I also have people show me their middle finger and yell Trump 2020. It sure is a gut punch to this old man who really believed when he was 12 years old that his generation would end such bigotry and hatred.
I went to a Black Lives Matter March. A white supremacist came up to me and was inches from my face yelling obscenities for daring to carry a sign that says, “Old White Men Against Bigotry.”
He then made a grab for my sign and tried to run off with it. I was knocked down in the scuffle. I once was standing on Ray Road and had a man so mad at my signs that he pulled over, parked his car and ran up with both of his middle fingers, inches from my face yelling obscenities. I was rattled but hoped he would calm down and leave.
He did but came back about 10 minutes later for another round. Luckily, he just wanted to cuss me out some more.
I mourn for our country. The point is that I am scared and yet I keep going out with my signs. I taught history for years and told my students, “You need to stand up when you see things that are wrong.”
-Barry Smith
