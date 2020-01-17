By Rob Doherty
On Jan. 22, the Foothills Community Association board will hold a meeting where two important issues will be addressed.
First, the board will appoint a new director to fill a vacancy.
In 2018, the board handpicked two new directors rather than allowing Foothills HOA members to elect these directors. This action was misguided and was unpopular with many homeowners.
The board must not repeat this mistake. This time, the board needs to follow a process that is transparent and supported by homeowners.
The board has openly called for candidates, which is a proper first step. However, apparently the board has created a committee to interview the candidates.
This was not done in an open meeting.
This continued lack of transparency is at the heart of the problem with the current Foothills HOA board. All of the interviews, evaluations and discussions by the board of directors about the candidates should be conducted in meetings that are open to all Foothills HOA members.
State statute promotes such openness and it requires that all board meetings be open, with only five exceptions – none of which apply in this case.
However, even if the state did not have such a statute, it would still be the right thing to do in the name of transparency. The board should have nothing to hide when it is doing its work.
The board should pick the candidate best qualified overall in terms of knowledge of and experience with our HOA and the statutes, CC&Rs and bylaws which govern it, as well as the candidate’s willingness and ability to contribute to the proper management of the association.
Second, the team of us concerned homeowners pushing for key reforms of the HOA’s bylaws will offer an update on our campaign.
We will ask to have this placed on the agenda, but even if the board declines our request, we will raise it in the members open forum.
To date, we have received overwhelming support from Foothills HOA members. Our petition drive began in earnest a month ago with a mass mailing, and we are already more than halfway to the required 1,300 signatures.
We encourage all Foothills HOA members to sign the petition and help us attain 1,300 signatures within the next few weeks. If you haven't signed yet, please consider doing so.
This will compel the board to call a special election to vote on the much-needed reform package, including term limits for board members.
We have been urging the board to follow a process that could save the HOA $10,000 in conducting this special election. This meeting may be the board’s final chance to do so.
We encourage all Foothills HOA members to attend the next board meeting and show their support for a transparent process for selecting a new director and for our reform campaign.
The board meeting will be held at the Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E Clubhouse Drive at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.
For more information about our reform initiative, visit our website at: TheFoothillsInfo.com.
