Club West board candidate sees challenges ahead
As a community resident for over a decade, I have seen the many changes and challenges our community has gone through. I feel that some of our biggest challenges are still to come with one being the current state of the golf course.
As a local small business owner with a finance background, I feel that I am in a unique position to help the community overcome these challenges. That is why I am running for the Club West HOA board and am asking for your vote.
I want to work with all members of the community to find the best possible outcome for the golf course that will benefit and enhance the entire community.
I feel that an HOA-driven committee that has complete transparency, to solicit ideas from residents that will restore home values and remove the uncertainty of the future of the land is the best way to proceed.
The committee should then present all fiscally responsible ideas to the community. We should let the community have the final say in what will happen to the course. No idea should be discarded if feasible just because a few do not agree with it.
Many of the statements of the Club West Conservancy group just do not appear to ring true and should be looked at with some skepticism.
They want the golf course restored but have not stated any way to pay for it. They want a park but have not stated any way to pay for it. They seem content to let the land stay as is for an extended period of time while it is tied up in various legal issues.
I believe that the community deserves a better, quicker, and more equitable solution.
We cannot allow a few people who think that they know what is best for the community dictate a solution. Leaving the golf course as is, should not be a viable solution. Our community deserves better than that.
Our community has never been so divided on an issue in my memory. It would be great for us to be able to come together as a community and work together toward a conclusion that we can all live with. I hope to be able to be one of the people that can make this happen.
Please take a few minutes and cast your ballot for this year’s board of directors. This is probably the most important vote in the history of our community. Let your voice be heard by casting your ballot for your HOA board.
-Richard Lake
No one should suffer insults because of appearance
Recently, a college coach called someone “Fat Albert” and was immediately fired from his job for this demeaning insult. No one should have to suffer such an abusive disparagement of two words that could cause lasting damage to one’s dignity and self-worth.
Years ago, Al Roker, current weatherman on NBC’s Today Show and occasional anchor on NBC Nightly News, grew up in Queens, New York where he was continuously mocked “as Fat Albert and it never stopped.”
Clearly, if “Fat Albert” is hurtful today, it would be just as hurtful in the past, and authorities should investigate who were these bullies and get them fired from their jobs to pay for their deliberate attempt to diminish this young boy’s valued self-esteem.
Since that hateful defamation, Roker has appeared in over 40 TV programs and movies, written 13 books, hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Family Feud, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, been feted as Honorary Commodore of the United States Navy Coast Guard, hosted Wrestlemania, conducted the first interview of newly elected President Obama after his first Inaugural parade, is a contributing Board Member of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and the Today Plaza was officially renamed the Rokerfeller Plaza in his honor.
His net worth is listed at $35 million. When asked about those difficult early days and what should be done to his cruel tormentors, he said, “Today, I can buy and sell them.”
-Robert Baron
Appreciated AFN letter to the editor author
Thank you to Lori Vanover for her recent letter to the editor. I enjoyed it very much as it said all the things most of us are thinking.
I sure would like to read more letters of support like hers rather than those of denial about what we all saw happening.
-Kristi Herring
Criticizes DiCiccio tweet after mob attacked Capitol
Dear Councilman DiCiccio: In response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, you tweeted:
“We do not do this. We are not a Banana Republic. We see the left do these things, we do not do these things. We do not riot. We do not destroy. We obey law enforcement. Stop. Now.”
In your effort to quell the riot spurred by divisive political rhetoric, you continue the political divisiveness by evoking “the left.” This is not the unconditional condemnation you attempt to portray.
What we saw on Jan. 6 was a national tragedy and embarrassment. This was a mob, incited by lies from those in power, storming our nation’s Capitol while it was occupied by our duly elected leaders performing their constitutional duty to certify the free and fair election, in which over 150 million citizens participated to have their voices heard.
This was an attempt to overthrow an election, to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and to assault the bedrock values that define our government and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world.
As much as you would like to draw parallels between what we saw last week versus what we saw last summer, it is much easier to rebuild a CVS than a republic.
The way your tweet is written excludes “the left” from the “we” that does not riot or destroy, you are, through word play, trying to draw an equivalence between an entire side of the political aisle with which you have policy disagreements and an extremist fringe that we watched violently attack our nation’s Capitol.
All of us, together as a nation, need to call out this type of dog-whistle and double-speak our elected officials use to distort the truth, divide us and inflame passions.
In the aftermath of the Capitol riots, we learned, – some with their lives – the power of language and the importance of truth.
You seek to distance yourself from what happened at our Capitol while also distancing yourself from “the left.” Any line you try to straddle between your political opposition and domestic terrorists does not leave you on any high ground.
In this moment of national reckoning, you must unequivocally condemn what happened and demand that those involved are held accountable, including those who incited it through inflammatory rhetoric. Anything short of that is an attempt to justify it. You cannot be on both sides of an insurrection.
-Zack Griendling
Looking forward to better days ahead after Capitol riot
As an American citizen I am deeply saddened and disheartened at the scenes of fencing, barbed wire and barricades surrounding our nation’s Capitol. The barricades surrounding the National Mall and the armed military patrolling DC are not to protect us against foreign forces.
They are here to protect us against the domestic terrorists who continue to believe the lies and propaganda.
It is even more shocking to realize that members of Congress, including Arizona Representatives Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, not only continue to spread those lies but may have participated in planning the deadly armed insurrection. If these allegations are true, they must be immediately expelled from Congress. It is only by holding individuals accountable for their actions that we can move on as a nation.
I look forward to a new administration with President Biden. I am encouraged by his American Rescue Plan to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and will help Americans who are hurting. I look forward to watching the inauguration, and this year it will mean even more to me.
Our democracy is bigger than one person or one political party. We can move forward to a better future, and I am hopeful that better days are ahead.
-Laurie Nerat
