A few weeks ago, I wrote a column with tips for parents to support their children during virtual or hybrid learning.
As a pediatric occupational therapist and ADHD specialist, I’ve seen my share of children who are described as “smart” and “capable” completely fall apart with online learning.
The kids and teens that I work with especially struggle with executive functioning skills such as planning and prioritizing, keeping track of online assignments and due dates, staying engaged and on task while alone in their room in online school, and managing their time efficiently.
Many Phoenix area school districts are returning to a full online learning format for the remainder of the fall semester. To help struggling parents, I offer a few more tips to get through the next few weeks.
Shift your mindset to this: a child who is struggling with virtual learning isn’t trying to give you a hard time, he or she is having a hard time.
Kids are not purposefully manipulative, spiteful, or bad. Those behaviors are demonstrative that a skill is lagging, or a need is unmet.
Finding out what that is will greatly improve your ability to see your child as someone who needs help and support instead of someone who is out to make your life miserable.
Communicate that you understand the situation is not ideal, but at the same time, model flexible thinking and perspective taking.
Kids take cues from their parents. An angry, frustrated parent can lead a child to believe that they’ve been dealt an unfair hand, and they are being set up to fail.
Conversely, a parent who validates the difficulties the child is experiencing, and works on making the best of the situation, demonstrates that we can handle whatever life gives us.
Modeling perspective taking (“what do you think your teacher feels right now? I bet she is also frustrated with the situation”) is also quite important.
Find out your child’s learning style. Online learning is mostly conducted with a teacher lecturing, which activates the auditory sense.
Most of the kids I work with use their whole bodies (kinesthetic) and their visual system to learn. Our bodies were built to learn in a multi-sensory way, and having a teacher talking at us through a screen does not meet that need. Google “learning styles,” then strive to set up your child’s environment and studying to meet their specific needs.
Punishing a behavior often does not stop the behavior. Missing assignments, lack of engagement, inability to manage time or stay organized, emotional outbursts… there is always a reason for them.
Taking away the Xbox or sports participation does not address the root cause of the issue. If you figure out the reason for the behavior and identify the skill that your child is lacking, you will approach any struggles with compassion.
Children will succeed if we take a moment to figure out why they are having a hard time, and work collaboratively with them to solve the problem, rather than punish the outcome.
I help families identify the lagging skills in children and teens, and create systems to work within their optimal learning styles to make struggles at school a thing of the past, no matter where school occurs.
Read more about executive functions on my blog and website, kidsempowered4life.com.
Abigail Biringer an be reached at kidsempowered4life@gmail.com or 602-753-7441.
