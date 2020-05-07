Cyclists’ demands on freeway path a bit much
Joe Struttmann and his cyclist friends think the rest of us should pay more than we already have to accommodate what they want? Taxpayers are already footing the bill for the path along the freeway which, by the way, is not intended for the sole use of bicyclists, as Mr. Struttmann seems to think.
Struttmann doesn’t want the path to have stripes separating lanes between cyclists and pedestrians because cyclists can achieve speeds up to 40 mph? Note to cyclists: slow down so you don’t run over someone rather than expecting all of us to just get out of your way.
Struttmann doesn’t like the configuration of the 32nd Street intersection because “some cyclists will not stop at this intersection.” Who’s fault is that? I guess “share the road” stops for cyclists at observing the rules the rest of us are supposed to follow.
Struttmann doesn’t like how the fencing has been done. Struttmann doesn’t like the bollards. Struttmann doesn’t like...
If Struttmann isn’t satisfied with what the rest of us have paid for already, my suggestion is he pass the helmet and cyclists can pay for everything else they want themselves. If he doesn’t like that idea maybe he shouldn’t be riding his bike in such a congested area.
Bikers have already taken over every street in The Foothills. Are we supposed to shut down the freeway so they can have that for their personal use, too?
I don’t expect the rest of the world to subjugate its rights to mine and pay for my choice of leisure activity. The arrogance and entitlement of the “cycling community” is getting to be a bit much.
-Scott Cox
National Guard should step in on armed protests
If you have to “peacefully protest” by carrying firearms into a state capitol, you lost me.
I’m all for protests by anyone on any side of any issue, even those in open carry states who feel the need. But the moment you enter a state house with a weapon, you become a threat to public safety and have to be removed.
If it takes the National Guard to protect a state capitol, so be it.
Get your legislators to overrule a governor’s action. That’s the way democracy works. Not by a bunch of overweight Walmart warriors intimidating elected officials.
-Marc McClenahan
Use Rainy Day Fund to help the vulnerable
Accessing the Arizona Rainy Day fund and federal aid that will be received should prioritize public schools, children and the most vulnerable who have been unduly burdened from the tax cuts of yesterday.
With the revelation that the state may be in as much as a $1.1 billion budget deficit over the next two years as well as a reduction in sales tax revenue, I worry that vital programs that help our most vulnerable will be on the chopping block. I already see that the foolhardy Tea Party budget cut wave of the last decade has resurfaced.
Public school funding still has not returned to the same level of 2008 appropriations.
Hopefully, Arizona’s public servants in the State Legislature will realize that the austere tax cutting policies of the past did not work.
-David Gordon
Time to consider smoking ban in Arizona’s casinos
Will COVID-19 compel the long overdue non-smoking regulation in casinos?
Just read an article in The Week, March 20 issue, warning that the Yale University study on third-hand smoke is real and deserves a major health discussion.
This study evolved around installing a monitoring device in the 15-year tobacco ban in movie theaters. The monitor showed a spike in tobacco-related chemicals from the clothes, skin and hair of smokers who attended.
I am a casino Bingo aficionado; ergo smoking doesn’t keep me away despite my disgust at the smelly, unhealthy habit of others. However, if we are contaminated by third-hand smoke in theaters after a 15-year ban, isn’t this a perfect time to compel casinos to reopen smoke free?
-CJ Briggle
Does administration
support people dying?
The Administration supports:
Rolling back laws against poisoning our air and our water. People will die.
Cutting back on food stamps. People will die
Reducing Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. People will die.
Breaking and eliminating the Affordable Care Act. People are dying.
Reducing funds for the Center for Disease Control. People have died.
Withholding funds for the World Health Organization. People will die.
Confiscating desperately needed medical supplies and equipment from the states. People are dying.
Discounting the advice of scientists, doctors, and epidemiologists in favor of the opinions of a semi-literate man who thinks that windmills cause cancer. People are dying.
One could reasonably assume that the Administration supports: People dying.
-Barbara Clark
