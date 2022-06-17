Letters to the Editor

City Hall ‘run amuck’ ruining South Mountain
If you’ve had the chance to hike or ride the trails of our beloved South Mountain Park lately you may have witnessed the destruction of what was once pristine desert by park managers at the behest of those who rule over us at City Hall. If you haven’t, you should take the time to do so; it may just break your heart, as it has mine.
The signs placed at several trail entry points state that they are simply reducing “the number of shortcuts and social trails” so that visitors will use only “designated trails”. In order to accomplish this, a tracked vehicle was used to plow the shortcuts and social trails.
This, in my humble view, is management run amuck.
These “shortcuts and social trails” are nothing more than a network of trails blazed by native wild animals and other creatures over many centuries. They are not new, with very few exceptions. Now, they have been churned into plowed desert.
The few footprints and bike tracks on these trails would have been mostly obliterated with each new rainfall. However, the scars inflicted on the desert by these overzealous city and park managers will be visible a hundred years from now and beyond.
The “designated trails” probably represent less than 1% of the total park area. That means around 99% of the park is not accessible to us. I have been lectured by these people for standing only a few feet off the trail.
“You have to stay on the trail,” said the stranger, who I assumed must have some sort of authority; or perhaps it was simply someone who believes that we humans are a stain on the earth.
Oh, but we must be protected from ourselves! We must be confined to “designated ttrails” in order to make the jobs of our protectors more easy.
I’ll tell you what this all means: It means there will be no straying from the trail should you feel the call of nature. It means there will be no leaving the trail to climb upon the picturesque and easily ascended rocks that make up the bulk of South Mountain. No photo opportunities with you and your friends standing and sitting on those fabulous boulders.
It’s all about control, after all. So, as a society we must decide just how many of our freedoms must be given up in order that we not leave a momentary scar on Mother Earth, or injure ourselves or need to be rescued by emergency personnel.
As for me, I’ll choose freedom with very few exceptions.
-D.E.Jones
Times change and so must Club West site
Allow me to summarize Frank Thompson’s letter to the editor regarding the Club West property: “I have an expensive house on the golf course and lots of money; therefore, my voice and my needs matter more than anyone else’s.”
Per Mr. Thompson, his golf course lot with its prime view is his “private world.” He adds: “I paid, and am paying, to have the right to be happy where I live. And I live without preying on my fellow land owners.”
I don’t have a golf course lot, so I don’t have the right to be happy where I live? He further implies that those of us living on the wrong side of the tracks are somehow crowding his space. Please, forgive me. I didn’t know.
My wife and I were married at Club West many years ago. Like Mr. Thompson, our preference would be that the property stay the same as we remember it on that evening. Too bad for all of us, but times have changed.
As the original home owner, Mr. Thompson chose to pay a premium for his lot and use only the finest materials (thanks for letting us know how cheap the rest of us are). Given the state of today’s housing market, I would be shocked if the value of his house isn’t far higher than it was when he moved in. But since he is opposed to any changes since his move-in date, would he be willing to take the original value of the house if he sold it?
The “private world” of Club West extends beyond the homes adjoining the golf course. We all pay the same in association dues, regardless of where our homes are located. And at least some of us are tired of looking at the dusty, weed-infested “prime view” we have to drive by every day because some homeowners are only concerned for themselves.
I reiterate what I’ve said before: if Mr. Thompson and his friends with houses on the course oppose any sort of change to the site, they should buy it themselves, restore the course, and give the rest of us something decent to look at, too.
-Scott Cox
Phoenix water alert should sound alarm
I offer a few comments on the June 1, 2022 Ahwatukee Foothills News article about the City of Phoenix issuing a Phase 1 Water Alert:
“22 years of regional drought” is no longer “a drought.” It’s a perfect application of the phrase “the new normal.”
The claim on the City’s website that “Phoenix is built for drought” is obviously false to anyone who drives through or flies over the city.
The alert comes less than a year after the announcement of the Meta (formerly Facebook) Mesa Data Center, which will consume incredible amounts of water.
The alert comes just months after groundbreaking on the massive Superstition Vistas development in the East Valley.
And let’s not forget the 1,000 home Canyon Reserve development coming right here to Ahwatukee, at the west end of Chandler Blvd.
Adding up 1 through 5, I think we have real cause for concern, and since people do need places to live and work, this leaves us in a pickle. Let’s see what productive solutions our civic leaders offer up.
-Scott Green
Abortion is often the 1st resort for the disabled
On May 2nd, a draft of the upcoming Supreme Court decision regarding the continuation of Roe v Wade was leaked, and it shocked the United States public. The draft revealed that the Supreme Court is looking to undo Roe v Wade and remove the abortion rights of women and makes no exceptions for cases of incest or rape.
Though outrage over this decision has been shared widely in newsrooms, in print, and on social media, focusing on how this will impact different socioeconomic groups, one demographic has not been mentioned.
That is women with disabilities.
For women with disabilities, abortion is not the last resort to end an unwanted pregnancy; it is often the first resort. Unfortunately, in the United States, women with disabilities have never been granted full access to reproductive education, services, or contraception.
When looking at sex education for people with disabilities, 84% of students with ID did not receive sex education, 56% of students with mild ID did not receive sexual education (Barnard-Brak, L et al. 2014). Often children with disabilities are removed from classroom settings during sexual education discussions. These children aren’t given the proper language to describe body parts, define appropriate versus inappropriate touching, and aren’t taught about bodily autonomy.
As a result, they cannot articulate if or when abuse happens to parents and caregivers. And it does happen. Children with disabilities are four times more likely to be sexually abused than their typically developing peers (P.M. Sullivan & Knutson, 2000). Insufficient sex education and increased rates of abuse and neglect lead to increased rates of unwanted pregnancies in the disability population.
Professionals have not been urged to address these types of issues in the past because of the common misconception that society holds relating to disability and sex: young people with disabilities have no sexual life. This false belief then leads to the assumption that it is not necessary for professionals to educate these individuals on sexuality education, HIV and AIDS prevention, and treatment and care efforts (Di Giulio, G. 2013). In a study done by Margaret Wazakili disabled youth was interviewed on just how much they knew about sex and where their information was derived from.
One of the children interviewed answered “No one talked to me about sexuality, pregnancy, or other sexual issues. Not even family, friends or at school.”
The fact is that young people with disabilities need to be able to make informed decisions when it comes to their sexual practices. They also must be informed about their sexual rights and can only do so if they are provided with the right information.
A recent study compared these and other sexuality related variables among people with developmental disability, people with physical disability, and people without disabilities. In this study, people with developmental disability had the lowest level of knowledge about sexuality, had less experience with dating, intimacy, and sexual interaction, and fewer opportunities to learn about sexuality. In addition, people with developmental disabilities expressed more negative attitudes towards sexuality than people in the other two groups.
The lack of sexual education doesn’t end in the schoolroom, it is also missing in doctors’ offices. Most women receive information about different forms of contraception when they visit their gynecologists. The first barrier for disabled women getting access to contraceptives is finding a doctor whose offices are outfitted with the proper equipment to serve them.
A study in 2013 found that 44% of gynecological practices were inaccessible to women with disabilities. Once speaking with a gynecologist, they still aren’t offered information about contraception. People believe that because someone is disabled, they are asexual.
They aren’t taught how to have safe sex, how to protect themselves, take birth control, or use condoms. In addition, when women with intellectual disabilities are told about contraception methods, gynecologists will not use plain language text. So, they don’t understand much of the information given to them.
In a study looking at adolescents with low cognitive abilities, girls were three times more likely to become pregnant than their typically developing peers because they weren’t taught how to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
Women with disabilities are also at greater risk of suffering sexual abuse. The US Department of Justice reports that 68-83% of women with disabilities are sexually assaulted. Women with disabilities are also more likely to have unwanted pregnancies because of intimate partner violence.
Once pregnant, women with disabilities already struggle to secure safe abortions. Since most women with disabilities are on Medicaid, they cannot use their insurance to access an abortion, thanks to the Hyde Amendment that was passed in 1977. This means that to access an abortion, a woman with a disability on Medicaid must pay out of pocket.
Occasionally you will hear an argument against abortion access that brings in the history of forced abortion and sterilization that people with disabilities have endured. As though not allowing abortion is somehow in solidarity with the disability justice movement. In actuality, both issues are about body autonomy. Disabled people deserve the right to choose how to manage their own fertility, just like everyone else.
As you can see, women with disabilities are already at a disadvantage in warding off unwanted pregnancies because of the lack of education, access to contraception, lack of gynecologists equipped to see them, along with increased sexual abuse and intimate partner violence. This means that for women with disabilities, abortion is the first, not the last resort to ending an unwanted pregnancy.
A significant amount of money, resources, education, and support are needed to improve access to reproductive health for the disability community. And if Roe v Wade is overturned, the urgency of this need will grow exponentially.
-Michele Knowlton-Thorne,
Hannah Woelke, and Gabrielle FicchI
