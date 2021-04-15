Medical research should not stop with COVID-19 vaccines
The past year has been filled with untold tragedy and hardship, with COVID-19 affecting every detail of our everyday daily lives. The pandemic has been especially difficult for people with pre-existing health conditions.
I suffer from type 2 diabetes, and I am more susceptible to serious complications from the virus. Like most people, I haven’t spent much time outside lately, instead staying in my home out of fear.
But this will all be over soon. Because of miraculous efforts from the pharmaceutical industry, we now have multiple COVID-19 vaccines being delivered in record time across the country.
Like many residents in Arizona, I can’t wait to receive my doses and be fully protected from the virus.
However, I will need more than just the vaccine to be healthy.
Even when the pandemic ends, I will still have diabetes. And sure, there are a number of treatments that help address some of my symptoms, but scientists still haven’t found a cure.
That’s why we need continued investment in the pharmaceutical industry. There are millions of patients out there struggling with an incurable disease, and we all need help.
Our elected officials, including Senators Sinema and Kelly, must continue not only fighting for us, but also prioritizing research efforts – before it’s too late.
-Cynthia Ramos
COVID vaccines legislation mysteries are disturbing
The April 7 AFN carried a disturbing story about state Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, in which she’s quoted as saying she doesn’t like the push for COVID vaccinations because, “I am afraid for our society.” She then compared the legislative efforts to ensure that school children are vaccinated to Communism.
Is she nuts?
How about the half million people who have already died from COVID? If they’d had a choice, would they have been “afraid for our society?” I have to think they’d have chosen to be vaccinated and alive.
We’re grateful for State Senator Sean Bowie. D-Phoenix, who’s keeping an eye on this onerous legislation that could impact first responders and medical personnel.
-Judy Wade and Bill Baker
2nd Amendment is for a
militia, not bankrupt NRA
We must restore the Second Amendment as a well-regulated militia, not a lobbying effort for the NRA to use for commercial purposes to sell more guns.
One of President Biden’s recent executive orders for gun safety reform includes eliminating “ghost guns.” A ghost gun is defined as a firearm that is homemade or improvised without commercial serial numbers and, therefore, not subject to legal regulations.
This also means that law enforcement cannot identify ownership if the gun is involved in a crime.
There is little chance that any reform will be passed because of the great cultural gun divide among our legislators. That cultural divide doesn’t seem to exist in the general population, with at least 97 percent in favor of background checks.
The NRA has done a successful job falsely decrying any gun reform as the foundation to take away our guns. Our voices can be more powerful than the NRA, if we just speak up.
Please call your legislators and plead with them to pass common sense gun safety laws. Our lives depend on it.
-Ann Lutz
‘Captain Underpants” ban questionned
“Captain Underpants” has now been banned for its “passive” racism. Clearly, any book with that lofty title should be examined with the same critical eye as the latest policy memoranda released by the Trump or Biden administrations for its commentary on social mores that affects us all, not just children.
The racism must indeed be very very “passive” for Captain Underpants to continue selling 80 million books worldwide over the past 24 years since it began in 1997 without anyone noticing it before now, other than the powers that be who determine by their own rules what we as American citizens are allowed to see.
-Robert Baron
Conversion ‘therapy’ is no therapy but a cruel hoax
Bravo to Roger Webb for his enlightened editorial Wednesday April 7 begging legislators to ban conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy has been debunked as nonsense, is hate-ridden and profit-driven. Help me say this loud and clear to our legislators: ban conversion therapy.
-CJ Briggle
