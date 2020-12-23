Gatherings just don’t make sense right now
As I read through the articles in the Ahwatukee Foothills Dec. 16 edition, the juxtaposition of the stories is perfectly resonant of the current moment in our country.
On one hand, Dr. Joe Gerald of the Arizona College of Public Health warns of “dire problems with access to critical care in our hospitals” which will result in a “humanitarian crisis leading to hundreds of preventable deaths” in Arizona.
On the other hand, we have long time business leader Kimberly Lewis lamenting the children just “want to have a show” as the prospects of the beloved annual tradition of her studio’s Nutcracker Ballet falters under the reality of a pandemic raging through our country.
It is small consolation that cancelling a ballet is in good company with cancelled graduation celebrations, weddings, birthdays, football games and other important life events.
Heartbreakingly, added to the list of lost moments is the inability of hundreds of thousands of people to say good-bye to their loved ones as they gasp for their last breath in a hospital surrounded by medical personnel who more closely resemble aliens than humans.
One can’t blame Ms. Lewis for trying to maintain a business during this difficult time, and if our tax dollars truly went to supporting small businesses, she wouldn’t be placed in this impossible position.
But is it only when the two worlds of wishing for normalcy and human tragedy collide that we realize the gravity of the moment we are in?
Must we wait until we personally experience this scourge before we come to grips with the gravity of this moment we find ourselves in?
Grieving the loss of traditions and celebrations must occur, but stubbornly carrying on in the face of a building humanitarian crisis by insisting dance recitals, football games and in-class school instruction endure is untenable.
And ultimately, for many more Americans, it will be a death sentence.
-Wanda Kolomyjec
Looking for those 30
percent of Republicans
70 percent. Really? 70 percent?
A recent Brookings Institute poll of over 30,000 random Republicans nationwide revealed that 70 percent believe the 2020 general election results are bogus and that President Joe Biden stole the election, despite the numerous actions that determined legality and despite the Electoral College vote.
That 70 percent is too large to give credibility to the Republican Party today, the party that I once was able to read and listen to what they had to say.
In the meantime, I seek the 30 percent rational Republicans to come to the fore with reality. Where are you?
-CJ Briggle
