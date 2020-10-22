As we consider Arizona’s future, my two top priorities as your representative are the state’s COVID response and recovery and public education.
As a husband, father, small business owner and longtime resident of LD 18, I am very concerned about the ability of our current representatives to address critical issues in a way that reflects and respects the values of our community.
I am running to bring leadership to the complex challenges facing our state, to bring people together around ideas that will improve the lives of hardworking Arizonans and to preserve the way of life we treasure.
My public service has centered on building a better state by prioritizing good paying jobs, public safety, and fiscal responsibility, while spearheading next gen investments in critical education, health care and transportation.
Pre-COVID, Arizona enjoyed record job creation and historic lows in unemployment.
Most immediately, we need to work closely with our governor and federal delegation to keep the doors of our small businesses open through this pandemic so Arizonans can get back to work.
Longer term, we must encourage smart economic development policy so that Arizonans’ personal income grows along with our economy.
That means being vigilant to keep our taxes and regulatory burdens competitive in the region and enhancing the local manufacturing supply chain to create new private sector jobs with employer-paid benefits.
It also means getting our schools and day care centers open safely again, so parents are not forced to choose between their career and their children’s education.
Infrastructure investment matters, too. Closer management of our precious natural resources is needed to assure our water supply.
With more Arizonans working and studying from home, broadband must be expanded.
Likewise, we need a state energy plan that puts residents first so we know our energy supplies will be reliable and our utility rates affordable in the move to clean energy, especially for our seniors and low-income families.
No Arizonan should live with the fear of rolling blackouts or service cutoffs during the summer heat.
Above all, we need a strong P-20 public education system that equips people with knowledge and relevant career skills.
The Legislature should step up and support what is needed for our schools, community colleges and universities. Incredibly, our representatives have voted against additional education funding. That is unacceptable.
We also must address the K-12 education achievement gap so that all young people, no matter their background, are able to succeed in high school and beyond. We need to reward the schools and teachers who innovate and improve student achievement - and get tough on the schools that fail our kids.
Beyond total dollars, the formula that allocates K-12 funding is due for an update to better meet student needs and enhance taxpayer fairness.
With more than half of students in the Phoenix metro area attending a school other than that assigned, it’s essential to move beyond the place-based property tax system. Inside the classroom, civil discourse and civics education must be preserved.
Unlike my opponents who have voted against civics education, my commitment is to value our public schools and affirm their important role in sustaining our American system of government.
Preparedness for new waves of COVID and other threats is essential. We must repair our safety net so adequate unemployment assistance and basic health care is available to Arizonans in need.
Apart from shoring up stockpiles of critical supplies and safety equipment, Arizonans deserve to have timely facts and clear, credible information to protect themselves and their families.
It’s time to bring our community together under proven leadership that reflects our priorities and values. I have a long track record of working collegially and professionally with members of both parties to deliver results for our district, and I ask for your vote.
With mutual trust and respect, we can get the job done for the people of Arizona. Visit robson2020.com to learn more.
