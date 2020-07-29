Fellow homeowners, especially those of us who live on the old golf course and may soon have homes or public access behind our lots . . . Let’s agree to disagree.
Then, let’s push the reset button and move to reach a consensus among the entire Club West ownership.
What is the problem we are trying to solve?
Before you draw typical social media, personal bias and other unfounded conclusions as to our alignment, here’s our bio:
• We live on the defunct golf course:
• We have lived on at least two holes of the golf course 20 plus years;
• We are 50 something;
• We have raised five children in Ahwatukee;
• We almost bought the course twice – with and without partners;
• We have researched the viability of golf and everything else on this land;
• We golf and/or have been involved in the golf industry for over 20 years;
• We realize some home development may be needed; and,
• We really do not want to see the golf course completely eliminated.
Presently, we have less than 200 homeowners speaking in opposition for 2,600. These homeowners could have purchased the golf course, but they did not. They have also tried to form various “Interest” groups and failed. All they wanted is more time to study the proposal.
Now a group of these homeowners have sued our board of directors and declared that the new owners of the course must seek their approval. Who put them in charge of anything?
Sadly, most of this vocal minority had no idea about the history of the Golf Course until the last 6 months.
Here’s the pertinent facts:
• Golf is declining as a leisure sport and golf courses are closing in Arizona;
• Less than 100 of the homeowners in this association would be affected by the initial plan proposing houses, if they are all built;
• The median price of houses that are built will exceed 95 percent of the median home prices in Club West;
• Development brings infrastructure and dollars to help with other public necessities such as schools, police, fire departments, parks, playgrounds, infrastructure, etc.; and,
• Our land values are being negatively affected by continued association infighting as well as no plan for redevelopment.
So, let’s embrace the new ownership and let them present all of their plans. Follow the process for voting and let the 2,600 homeowners in Club West speak. This should have happened months ago, save COVID19.
If you don’t like the process or results, move. But please do not presume we want you to speak for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.