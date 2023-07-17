Pamela Hesselbacher, a mom with two small children, died in 2016 when a pickup truck hit her in a crosswalk in Chandler. The driver ran a red light. Her death represents the thousands of U.S. pedestrian fatalities that occur each year.
And the numbers are rising.
Pedestrian fatalities from car crashes increased more than 46% in the past decade. Today, these deaths make up nearly 1 in 5 of all motor vehicle tragedies.
Now for the first time, the government is acting to protect people outside vehicles, as well as inside.
Federal regulators propose a stick-and-carrot to make this happen.
The stick, a new regulation, would force car makers to create a driver-assist system that stops for pedestrians. The carrot would try to incentivize car makers to redesign the front of their vehicles to cause fewer injuries to people walking.
Automated Braking System
The proposed driver-assist system that would stop a vehicle traveling up to 37 mph when sensors detect a pedestrian.
For example, if a driver looked at his smartphone and neglected to stop for a person crossing the street, the car would apply emergency braking.
If the U.S. Department of Transportation adopts this regulation next year, vehicles starting in model year 2027 will have to meet this rule to be sold in the U.S.
Injury assessment
The proposed incentive would become part of the New Car Assessment Program. NCAP assigns 1 to 5 stars for safety ratings based on laboratory crash tests with dummies. The idea is that more stars drive consumer demand for safer cars — and spur carmakers to build them.
Until now, NCAP’s tests rated only car occupant protection. Proposed changes would introduce new tests to answer the question, “If there is a crash with a pedestrian, how badly will s/he be hurt?”
The tests will ram the front end of cars into adult and child dummy body parts. Any harm to the dummy parts will be combined into a score. Vehicles will get either a pass or fail for their pedestrian protection systems.
A weak incentive
The NCAP proposal urges manufacturers to “utilize designs that absorb energy, reduce hard points of contact, and include front end shapes that would cause less harm to a pedestrian.” Could any full-size pickup truck or SUV today have a prayer of passing these tests?
I doubt it.
Yet, it seems car makers need not worry. Why? Because passing or failing pedestrian tests would not affect the overall star rating of a vehicle.
For example, a vehicle could get a 5-star safety rating and a passing grade of D- for pedestrian protection. Hardly an endorsement, but passing nonetheless.
Plus, the pedestrian grade would not appear on the dealership sticker. The only place you could find this score would be on the federal ratings website (nhtsa.gov/ratings).
In other words, only the savviest car buyers would know where to look.
Coming from behind
Walking in the U.S. is riskier when compared to Canada, Japan, and European countries. This is true when you look at the number[LF1] of deaths per person or per distance walked.
As deaths rose sharply here, our peers saw a steady drop in pedestrian fatalities over the past 20 years.
Why? Our peers took bold steps to redefine vehicle safety to include the safety of people walking.
A German study of the Euro NCAP a decade ago found that for each boost in a vehicle’s pedestrian protection score, there was a corresponding decline in the likelihood of fatalities and serious injuries.
In short, cars built to protect pedestrians work.
You can plainly see bigger and heavier vehicles dominate U.S. roads. And research confirms that these are the vehicles killing most pedestrians. By one estimate, 1,100 people would be alive today if cars had replaced SUVs between 2000 and 2019.
Regulators are aware of the risk pedestrians face. But once again, they are taking the slow road to safety.
[To comment on the public docket for these two proposals go to regulations.gov/document/NHTSA-2023-0020-0001 and regulations.gov/document/NHTSA-2023-0021-0007
The references on which this opinion is based can be found in my latest blog.]
Ahwatukee resident and Chandler business owner Norma Faris Hubele is professor emerita of Arizona State University and creator of TheAutoProfessor.com, a website that helps families make safer car choices. Her book, “Backseat Driver, The Role of Data in Great Car Safety Debates” was published in August by Routledge.
