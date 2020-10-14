I love our Tempe Union community. I have been an Arizona resident for over 30 years and attended Tempe High School and Arizona State University. I am a working-class mother, not just to my two sons but to our entire district family.
I am proud to serve as president of the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board and I stand to ask you to re-elect me to continue serving Arizona’s next generation of leaders.
I am proud of the work we do to ensure our Tempe Union high school students have access to a high-quality education, that our staff members are treated with dignity and respect, and that our community understands how and why we make decisions.
I have dedicated my career to serving others, and I am running for re-election to continue representing thousands of families who care about what goes on inside of our schools and within our community.
My mission in my second term as a Tempe Union Governing Board member is to prioritize the health and safety of our kids. Long-term, that means finding a way to reopen our schools and our economy in a healthy and safe way.
In the interim, I have been fighting – and will continue to fight – to make it possible for thousands of students, teachers, parents and other TUHSD community members to carry on life as they wish.
We are closing the digital divide to ensure our students and educators have the technology they need to learn and work effectively.
We are investing in good wages and benefits to ensure we are attracting and retaining talented staff standing in front of our youth five days a week. We are investing in the community by offering services beyond just education.
At my core, I value education and service to others and I look for ways to serve our community beyond the dais of the school board.
I am the vice president of the Booker T. Washington Child Development Center, which provides Head Start early childhood education services to low-income families in the valley.
I previously led education outreach efforts with the East Valley NAACP, served on the Mesa Arts Center Foundation board, and led several parent-teacher organizations when my sons were in the Tempe school system.
I am constantly listening to the needs of families to make sure that every dollar we spend is being put to the best possible use and that every decision we make prioritizes our community’s wellbeing. Climbing out of this pandemic will take bringing key stakeholders into the decision-making process.
My experience leading Tempe Union through hardship has taught me how powerful we are when we come together, what teachers need to feel prepared on Day One of instruction and what students need to feel ready for work, college or whatever else comes next in life.
I am proud to be the first Black woman elected to serve Tempe Union. My experiences informed my outlook on the need to educate our kids in high-quality schools.
If we are going to help our students understand the changes occurring around them, they need to have positive role models of many backgrounds who will be visible advocates for their success.
Engaging with diversity, encouraging intellectual vitality and teaching our kids to ask important questions will help them become leaders of our community.
I believe we can achieve that in the Tempe Union High School District. Will you join me in investing in our community?
