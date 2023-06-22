If the tragic effect of our nation’s new approach to car safety has a face, it’s that of 27-year-old Anton Yelchin.
Seven years ago, the “Star Trek” actor died when his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward in the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home. The vehicle pinned Yelchin against a brick fence, crushing him to death.
Yelchin evidently thought that he had placed the vehicle in park before stepping out of the driver’s seat. But the parking gear was not engaged. The accident occurred just weeks after Yelchin’s vehicle was recalled for a defective electronic gear shift. The solution was a software update, but his Jeep had not been fixed yet.
For years, car safety improved due to two main strategies: the carrot or the stick. But by the time of Yelchin’s death, car owners had unknowingly entered a new era: safety by recall.
Traditional safety approaches
The federal government designed its 5-Star Safety Rating system as a way to reward carmakers for improving the crashworthiness of cars.
The idea was to put the carrot in the hands of the consumer. If a vehicle had more stars, then more consumers would buy the car, prompting the automaker to produce safer cars. It would be up to the carmakers to respond to these market forces.
On the other hand, government regulations are the stick. The carmakers must build over 40 safety regulations into their features.
You experience over 50 years of regulations when you get behind the driving wheel, adjust your seat, reach for your seatbelt, adjust your mirror, press your foot on the brake pedal, and turn the key (or press the button) to start your motor.
These regulations essentially limit the driving experience to “best practices” to keep us safe.
These traditional strategies focus mainly on improving mechanical parts. But over the last decade, our cars have changed. Today, they look more like computers on wheels.
Recalls mount as cars computerize
Managing safety has also changed. Now, with the widespread and diverse technologies in cars, federal safety regulators are forced to rely more on recalls.
A vehicle recall occurs when either the manufacturer, regulators, or both determine that a defect exists. A defect involves an unreasonable risk of a crash occurring, or an unreasonable risk of death or injury in a crash.
The recall process requires collecting and analyzing data from consumers, manufacturers, and safety advocates. A recall occurs only after an in-depth risk assessment is completed.
The volume of recalls show that our federal regulators have been very busy. In 2010, more than 23.4 million vehicles were recalled.
That’s about 1 recall per 11 registered vehicles. A decade later, that number was close to 34.4 million recalls or one recall per five registered vehicles. Today, more vehicles are being recalled and their defects are costing lives, injuries, and damages.
Before Yelchin’s accident, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC had collected some 700 reports potentially-related to the defective gear shift. Those reports included 212 crashes, 308 claims of property damage, and 41 injuries. No fatalities had yet been attributed to the defect. More than 800,000 people’s Chryslers, Dodges, and Jeeps were affected by this recall.
It’s hard to investigate potential defects in newer vehicles because they entail possible failures in a company’s proprietary software or other faults deep in the electronic systems of the vehicle.
More than a decade ago, the National Research Council predicted this problem due to the shift from mechanical systems to electronic ones.
We are currently seeing this prediction come true. It will be harder and harder for regulators to identify such problems before they cause deaths and injuries. As the annual numbers sited about indicate, there is a lot at stake. No wonder the investigations and arguments between the regulators and carmakers are contentious.
As a nation, we need to devise a new way to build safety into our computers on wheels. Apparently, the carrot or stick system from the horse and buggy days can’t keep up with the safety requirements of our modern carriages.
And the human cost of the current recall strategy, which is most like complaining after an unsound horse has left the barn, is too high. Drivers like Yelchin deserve better.
If you have a car problem and would like to notify the federal regulators, you can go onto the website:nhtsa.gov/report-a-safety-problem#index.
Ahwatukee resident Norma Faris Hubele is professor emerita of Arizona State University and creator of TheAutoProfessor.com, a website that helps families make safer car choices. Her book, “Backseat Driver, The Role of Data in Great Car Safety Debates” was published in August by Routledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.