Here’s a tip for you on handling service

When it comes to tipping, there seems to be two schools of thought: If back in the day you worked delivering newspapers or as a waiter, as I did for years, you tend to over-tip everyone.
If you never chucked papers from your Huffy or worked in a restaurant,
I’m betting you’re probably a 15-percent-ish tipper.
Then there’s my buddy The Cheapskate, who’s the exception to the rule. We had lunch recently. When the tab came, I offered to pay. He agreed – and shared his opinion about the tip I left, which was a shade over 20 percent.
“You’re an idiot,” he explained. “State law says tipped employees have to get paid at least 9 bucks an hour, so long as they make three bucks an hour in tips. Arizona minimum wage is $12. So why tip them?”
Hmmm. Maybe because waiting on idiots is a tough way to earn a living? And because tipping is a custom dating back to the Middle Ages. Or because it’s the decent thing to do?
The Cheapskate and I debated this out into the parking lot. The next morning, I stopped at my local coffee shop and ordered an iced tea. The touchscreen prompted me to leave a tip, which I did.
Later that day, I added a tip for the Amazon grocery person and handed over a crumpled five to the kid who wiped down my golf clubs.
Now every time I click the 20 percent box on the touchscreen or fish a few singles out of my wallet, I hear a grinding voice in my head, accusing me of being “an idiot.”
Question: Is tipping stupid or generous? Is it a relic of a bygone past we should abandon, or is it one of our culture’s few remaining social graces, a habit we should continue to encourage if only because it’s a way to be nice in a world where to breathe is to be rude?
Me, I plan to stick with tipping. It makes me happy to reward someone’s hard work. If it’s not breaking the bank, why not keep it up?
However, I’m going to do my part to discourage the “tip creep” that’s occurred at every establishment with a touchscreen.
My new rule of thumb: If the service you provide involves walking less than five steps or lifting something less
than 32 ounces, I’m keeping the tip to a buck, tops. Unless you really went above and beyond with the service, small talk and smiles.
The golf club kid still merits a five. Door Dash and Uber Eats runners – who don’t get a cut of the delivery fee these websites tack on to the cost of food – still get a percentage.
But my days of picking up to-go Italian food and adding 20 percent to the cost of a $25 pizza – for the act of placing it on the counter for me to carry – have come to an end.
If that sounds arbitrary, well, the etiquette experts at Emily Post agree. They recommend a 15 to 20 percent tip for a sit-down meal and 10 to 15 percent for food deliveries.
For takeout? “No obligation,” they’ve ruled, though they suggest “10% for extra service (curb delivery) or a large, complicated order.”
The Cheapskate thinks anyone who tips a server is an idiot. That’s his two cents, which I’m sure he parts with grudgingly. I think good tipping is one of the few acts of American gratitude left in 2023.
Here’s a tip for you: If you can’t part with a few bucks for the hard-working server who brings your food to the table, stay home and cook for yourself.
Think of all the money you’ll save.
