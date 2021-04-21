Conversion ‘therapy’ is no therapy but a cruel hoax
Bravo to Roger Webb for his enlightened editorial April 7 in AFN begging legislators to ban conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy has been debunked as nonsense, is hate-ridden and profit-driven. Help me say this loud and clear to our legislators: ban conversion therapy.
-CJ Briggle
‘Captain Underpants” ban questioned
“Captain Underpants” has now been banned for its “passive” racism. Clearly, any book with that lofty title should be examined with the same critical eye as the latest policy memoranda released by the Trump or Biden administrations for its commentary on social mores that affects us all, not just children.
The racism must indeed be very, very “passive” for Captain Underpants to continue selling 80 million books worldwide over the past 24 years since it began in 1997 without anyone noticing it before now, other than the powers that be who determine by their own rules what we as American citizens are allowed to see.
Robert Baron
Is unemployment pay a ploy by elite liberals?
Americans are being paid to stay home – why?
Employers state they cannot get their employees to return to work due to the high government payments to these employees – including unemployment checks, stimulus checks and other guaranteed payments.
Has it occurred to anyone that the elite liberals are always two steps ahead of the conservatives and this may be a ploy to allow the people rushing into our country to apply for these jobs as our citizens sit idly by collecting government payoffs?
-Jane Emery
Commends ABM employees for helping a stricken painter
I wish to publicly commend three full time maintenance staff members, Robert Blakesley, Paul Luevano, and Joe Brooks of the Ahwatukee Board of Management, which comprises 5,000-plus homes and several apartment communities, for their efforts in fulfilling the obligations of a local painting contractor, Frank Hernandez.
Frank has been unable to work do to several complications after being inflicted recently with COVID (AFN March 26). These three employees completed painting projects on their personal time for RD2 of the ABM. This which will allow Frank’s family to bill the RD2 HOA, thus creating some needed income for him.
These three men as well have given personally of their own time and funds otherwise to assist Frank and his family in this great time of need for them.
Being aware of the full time hard and difficult work these men do day in and day out especially in the heat of the summer months it makes me proud to know them.
-Christopher Gentis
