Letter to the Editor

Maintaining trail system shouldn‘t be political
After reading the opinion of a reader regarding the maintenance of the trail system in South Mountain Park, I was baffled by their remarks. So now, even maintaining the trail system has become a political proposition?
Maintaining the natural environment as best we can is an infringement on our freedom? Reducing the cost and risk of people having to be rescued reduces our freedoms? All I can say nicely is wow!
This idea that anything the government does to protect nature or other humans is an infringement on our freedom is simply ridiculous. This is the type of rhetoric that has divided our free country. I served our country to help preserve our freedom.
Maintaining our trails and reducing the overall human damage to our beautiful South Mountain has nothing to do with freedom. I use these trails regularly and I thank the city for their efforts and to all the volunteers who help clean up and maintain them.
-Tim & Michele Propps
