It is finally starting to feel like autumn, and it has been wonderful to see our students making use of our playgrounds and fields as the weather cools down.
As usual, this is one of our busiest times of the year, so there is a lot to share and celebrate this month.
SPARK School
Students and staff officially cut the ribbon on the new SPARK School at Kyrene de las Manitas in September. The name, selected after extensive student deliberation, is a great fit for a program that is sparking a passion for learning.
It was my honor to attend the ribbon-cutting, hosted by SPARK students. With their help, we stepped into virtual reality, learned to operate a 3D printer, and observed collaborative, experiential learning in progress.
Parents tell us their children are thriving in the program, and I give the credit to our incredible team of SPARK teachers. Read more about the school at kyrene.org/SPARKSchool.
Patriot Day Celebrations
Also in September, several Kyrene schools marked the anniversary of 9/11 with annual Patriot Day celebrations.
I attended Kyrene Traditional Academy’s inaugural flag ceremony, a moving tribute to all of our service members and first responders.
Service members were also welcomed back to the annual event at Kyrene Monte Vista, where they were honored with a performance by the Lion’s Roar Choir. Students engaged in similar Patriot Day activities across the District.
KMS Writing Conference
It takes extremely dedicated students and staff to come to school on a Saturday, but that’s exactly what 45 students and a team of Kyrene Middle School educators did on Sept. 7, for the first annual KMS Young Writers Conference.
Budding, young authors spent the day engaging in sessions taught by four published authors of young adult literature. In addition to the knowledge and inspiration gained, each student also took home a signed copy of a book by one of the authors in attendance. Under the leadership of KMS educator Deb Rosenblum, the Young Writers Conference will now be an annual event.
Tempe Arts Grants
Kyrene School District is proud to offer dozens of fine and performing arts opportunities for students, and our art educators continue to impress. This year, our Kyrene teachers are the recipients of seven City of Tempe Arts Grants.
The seven teachers who earned the grants represent four Kyrene schools, and each teacher will receive the full $750 award. The grants will be used for everything from campus murals to new musical instruments.
Congratulations to educators Anna Branigan-Sweeney, Julio Contreras, R. Scott Harnisch, Hannah Kimball, Angela Marshall, Kroy Miller, and Ellen Pope.
ASPRA*tions Awards
I also want to congratulate the team at our Kyrene District Office for winning an incredible 17 ASPRA*tions Awards—more than any other district in Arizona.
The annual awards recognize districts and individuals for outstanding contributions to school public relations. Kyrene’s winning categories include video, writing, and marketing.
The communications and marketing team collaborated with multiple departments and District staff on the work recognized this year.
The Kyrene team will be honored at an awards ceremony later this month.
RISE UP Video
I introduced you to Kyrene’s new RISE Up Schools and I promised a video that would show you the journey that led to the RISE Up initiative.
The video takes you quickly through more than a century of Kyrene history and demonstrates how the District came to understand that “equal is not equitable.” I hope you find the story as powerful as I do.
Go to: youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=4lILOht7j04
Dr. Jan Vesely is superintendent of Kyrene School District
