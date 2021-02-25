A year ago, few of us thought much about the impacts of a global pandemic on the safety nets we rely on in our society.
Yet, history will tell us that this pandemic strained the social fabric in unimaginable ways.
In a world where isolation is required to protect the community, that isolation exposes domestic violence victims to extreme peril. They often feel trapped with no options for help.
Globally, domestic violence reports have increased by an estimated 25 percent – enough to lead the United Nations to label it a “shadow pandemic.”
The COVID-19 health crisis causes tensions at home to erupt into more life-threatening situations.
In our community, we are fortunate to have an organization called A New Leaf that is dedicated to protecting domestic violence victims. They specialize in helping the most vulnerable flee dangerous situations quickly.
Dana Martinez, A New Leaf’s program director, has reported that people in unhealthy relationships are experiencing an increased intensity of abuse due to isolation and stress. Many victims of abuse are unable to seek help until situations escalate and they are desperate to escape.
For 50 years, A New Leaf has been a life-saving resource for domestic violence victims throughout the Valley.
But this is the first time the Mesa nonprofit has faced a pandemic, forcing them to operate their shelters at reduced capacity to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.
DV STOP is A New Leaf program that places domestic violence victims and their children in hotel rooms, no matter what time of day or night the urgent call for help comes.
This unique program, which has been in place for two decades, also provides basic needs, case management and resources for legal assistance, job training and other valuable services.
Early into the pandemic, it became clear that A New Leaf needed more funding to secure safe, sanitized, socially distanced hotel rooms for the surge of victims that needed immediate shelter.
In October 2020, the Arizona Lottery announced a $100,000 Gives Back Sponsorship to A New Leaf’s DV STOP program. The sponsorship provides more than 626 nights of safety and support to more than 150 individuals and families.
The Arizona Lottery is all about having a little bit of fun while dreaming big. However, our core mission is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner.
For more than 39 years, the Arizona Lottery has been giving back to the community through transfers to beneficiaries. In our last fiscal year, the Arizona Lottery transferred over $226 million to benefit the state of Arizona.
COVID-19 will be a testament to the way a community can rally in times of great need. As incidents of domestic violence have skyrocketed, A New Leaf’s hotel partners have donated rooms Valleywide and worked around the clock to support domestic violence victims.
As Dana Martinez says, no one should ever feel trapped in a dangerous situation or scared to leave because of the pandemic.
Sadly, we may be dealing with the ripple effects of this pandemic for years to come. If your business can help A New Leaf, we encourage you to contact them at 480-464-4648. You can also learn more about A New Leaf and make a donation by visiting turnanewleaf.org.
Most importantly, if you or someone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, call 1-844-SAFE DVS.
Gregg Edgar is executive director of the Arizona State Lottery. Reach him at gedgar@azlottery.gov.
