Opinion: There is a simple way to protect birds’ lives

Since moving to Ahwatukee over five years ago, I have identified over 50 species of birds in the front and back yards at my house.
Many are the common ones like Gambel’s Quail and the Mourning and White-winged doves. S some show up briefly in spring and fall, for example a Green-tailed Towhee that I am now used to looking out for in migration times. We also have some spectacular hawks nesting close by, and it is quite usual to see a Red-tailed hawk flying low across the neighborhood.
Just taking a walk is made more interesting by looking out for the Rosy-faced lovebirds and Say’s Phoebes that live here, and we can listen at night for the Great-horned Owl’s familiar hooting call.
The danger to these birds that we can all help lessen is that of our windows.
Accidental collisions frequently cost many birds their lives, especially the White-winged doves that stay for the summer. The bright side of this observation is that we can easily and inexpensively take steps to reduce collisions.
Step back from your house and just look at what birds see when approaching your windows. Sometimes they scatter quickly, for instance if a Cooper’s Hawk is close and threatening the birds at backyard feeders. That is when we are likely to hear a sudden thud of silence as the birds rush to take cover.
The windows to them look like more space with reflected bushes and trees to which they want to fly. A window can also look like one more patch of sky with no obstacle before a bird.
Hitting the glass doesn’t always result in immediate casualties, but injuries have been extensively studied and analyzed to demonstrate the danger.
An extensive study at Arizona State University by Jason Struthers and involving a number of his colleagues has shown the extent of bird loss from windows and proven that simple measures can save many avian lives.
What is really at stake here? I have watched many species visit from their more usual territory in the desert of South Mountain.
A Ladder-backed Woodpecker was one unexpected guest that stood out from the more familiar Gila Woodpeckers and Gilded Flickers seen almost every day. A glossy black Phainopepla came to drink at the bird bath for several days and a Loggerhead Shrike came to sit on the back fence more than once.
Add to the birds mentioned so far, the Curve-billed Thrashers and Abert’s Towhees, and the tiny Verdins who find lots to interest them in the lantana bushes. Don’t forget hummingbirds: we see both Anna’s and Costa’s here, and these are too often victims of window collisions. As the cooler season moves in, White-crowned Sparrows become quite common.
So, what to do to help them all?
A strip attached in two-inch intervals down a window pane is an easy way to make a big difference. Once we peel the strip away and follow instructions to leave the small white squares on the glass there is an obstacle the birds see that even looks attractive on the window.
A roll will cost you $15 + shipping and is enough to treat 16 square feet of dangerous glass (featherfriendly.com). A small cost for the priceless life of birds living unknowing of the threats that linger just over the next bush.
We are living in an age of big issues and problems that affect wildlife, so it is a welcome change to be aware of something we can do to begin making a difference where we live.
There is a chance that high rise buildings with extensive glass in their design will be built to include protective measures, but house by house throughout the Valley we can take action to help keep the birds around us.
