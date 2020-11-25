It has been years since I have practiced law, but I was elated to hear that justice has been served on Wilson Gee, whose belligerence has earned him strict and hefty sanctions.
According to Ahwatukee Foothills News, Judge Campagnolo decreed that Gee’s company must pay $3.5 million in sanctions if he does not have an 18-hole Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course and all amenities restored and ready for golfers by Aug. 31, 2022.
Further, in a lawsuit filed by the Club West Conservancy, Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley ruled on Nov. 6 that the Foothills Club West HOA Board is now prohibited from moving forward to approve a vote on new housing on the Club West Golf Course Property until the underlying lawsuit against the board is decided.
This lawsuit is scheduled to be considered in a trial in February 2021 on the board’s decision to accept the transfer of the golf course declarant rights and amend those declarant rights to substantially lower the threshold for approval of home development on the Club West Golf Course Property from a 75 percent super majority of all residents to a mere 16 percent (a majority of 30 percent who choose to vote).
The decisions of the Courts in the Lakes and Club West cases represent critical rulings for the Club West situation and raise caution regarding Gee’s other golf properties as well. Bottom line: Covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&Rs) requiring a golf course will be enforced by the courts.
The courts’ actions also weaken the position of The Edge, the current owner of Club West Golf Course.
The Edge “bought” the course from Gee and partners (with apparently little to no money down so they could easily walk away) with full knowledge of (1) the CC&R requirements that it remain a golf course, (2) the water expense issues and, (3) the pending lawsuit against the Club West HOA Board.
The Edge has been selling a pipedream of a beautiful parkland to the community while downplaying its principal aim: to develop homes on the Club West Golf Course.
There also has been unwarranted speculation in the community that Gee may try to use bankruptcy or foreclosure laws to change the CC&Rs.
Club West homeowners, please don’t let speculation scare you or be led down the path that development of homes for parkland is the only possible outcome.
The law clearly supports protecting the rights provided in CC&Rs. If filing bankruptcy was an easy way to change the CC&Rs for a golf course, Gee would have done that six years ago when The Lakes issue became untenable.
Most important, don’t let the Club West HOA Board think they can get away with changing the CC&Rs to create an easy path for developers. Arizona law is very clear that HOAs have limited authority.
They can levy dues to maintain common property owned by the association and regulate compliance with the CC&Rs. HOA boards of directors don’t have the legal right to make unilateral changes that are inconsistent with the Club West Master Declaration and other governing documents.
While the Edge has taken the position that the Club West community must allow new housing on this land because golf course restoration is financially impossible, the recent legal precedent set in The Lakes case holds that “a mere change in the economic conditions rendering it unprofitable to continue the restrictive [golf course] use is not alone sufficient to justify abrogating the restrictive covenant.”
Through decisions in both the Shalimar Ass’n v. D.O.C. Enterprises, Ltd. and the Swain v. Bixby Village Golf Course Inc. cases, Arizona courts send a clear message to speculative real estate developers that the motus operandi of creating eyesores out of golf courses in order to bend homeowners to submit to their housing redevelopments will not be tolerated.
The results of the Save the Lakes lawsuit prove that anyone trying to obliterate CC&Rs will be made to pay the piper.
Gee has been given that clear-cut message in the court-ordered penalties. Other land speculators should pay careful attention to these judicial rulings or be prepared to pay the piper in the courts themselves.
-Diane Hoelzl is a homeowner in Club West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.