I understand that for many of you, TUHSD’s June 17 study session felt like a gut punch and you likely spent the evening and remainder of the week venting your concerns and frustrations to everyone, while trying to rally everyone against the district.
However, I would like to ask you just to take a second, breathe and read the following with an open mind because I know you love your children and only want what is best for them.
As a community, we have worked extremely hard to produce amazing young adults. We are invested in our children and I applaud everyone for being concerned about their child’s academic success.
However, I have serious concerns for our students.
I saw a lot of parents expressing “what they want to happen in the fall;” “what their students want and need to happen in the fall;” and ultimately a lot of remarks about “how the district is failing.”
Everyone knows the district mission statement is “Excellence in Teaching and Learning.”
The district has consistently shown our community that they strive for our students to receive quality education. Our community strives to have our kids “career and college ready.”
However, maybe we owe it to our teens to first and foremost teach them the following skills needed to succeed not just in high school but in their future careers and personal lives:
Perspective: How not to let temporary problems create permanent issues.
Life isn’t always fair, but we can choose how we react to injustice.
How to process crisis? Do you run away, do you stay and fight, do you look for resources and data to guide you on that path?
Trust the people who have proven that they are there for you and want you to succeed.
I know parents are stressed out. I know things are crazy right now due to this pandemic. I know some of us and our children have different socio-emotional and learning needs. I am in no way discounting any of that.
I also agree that education in Arizona has been struggling for years to get proper funding.
Our kids are looking at us to model for them how to handle a crisis.
Are the children going to see us do any of the following:
Model perspective: Are we going to teach them that this is a once-in-a-lifetime issue and we just have to go with the flow? Or are we going to show them to only care about themselves regardless of the impact on others?
Adapt: As adults we constantly adapt to new ways of doing things and, honestly, technology is something that has become more and more a part of our lives. Our teens will need to have the ability to navigate online education formats when they are in college.
Global thinking: We are so busy trying to disprove science that we haven’t noticed that children in Asian countries have successfully been able to wear masks as needed. Why does everyone presume that our children are not capable of this? Our children are smart and capable. We just need to model for them how it works.
I tried four different types of masks before I figured out what worked for me as an ADHD asthmatic. Our children are just as competent as those from other cultures. We can do this and we can show them how to do this.
Teachers are their adult role models. Are we telling our students that these adults – who have shown their commitment to them time and time again – shouldn’t be trusted to protect their safety and security?
The reality is that COVID-19 sucks. The district is following CDC guidelines to keep our students and staff safe. Is it ideal? NO. Is it an ideal situation for students? NO.
However, the district is trying to do what is best to protect students, staff and our greater community. Their plan is a prevention plan. It is intended to provide our students and staff with the best possible protections against infection.
Please show some patience, show some grace and be part of the solution. If you need to find another scenario that works better for you and your family, we all understand but the threats and intimidation are not going to improve things for your student, yourself or the school district.
We can do this! Humans are resilient! Remember, our children are watching us. Do we want to show them how to adjust and adapt or how to fall apart?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.