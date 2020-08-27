Positive approach needed on Club West course
Matt Tyler certainly put a lot of numbers out there for cost of land, which unless he was directly involved, are nothing more than speculation. What is most bothersome to me is he never actually talked about the elephant in the room regarding a golf course for Club West – water.
My suggestion is that he read the column right over his by Andy Lenartz, talking about a possible “fix” to the two golf course problems.
Taking all the parties to task for what is nothing less than a dreadful result of a poor economy, fewer golfers and yes, bad judgement does nothing to resolve these two issues.
I am personally sick and tired of all the backbiting that continues to plague these two golf courses. Why not join together and make these wonderful pieces of ground work for all, not just golfers, but the community as a whole?
Dead grass, trees, shrubs and a general blight of the land could become so much more. What has been happening is doing nothing to solve the problem, so what is there to lose by taking a different “positive” approach?
-Craig Annis
Freeway opponents should expect highways
I have a question or two for the anti-freeway extension people out there: Where were you 30 years ago when it was proposed, voted on and approved 20 years ago?
Pollution causing health issues to children at nearby schools because of passing trucks? Have you ever seen all of the schools twice a day with idling school buses as far as the eye can see? What about all the major intersections in the Valley with schools on the corner and idling cars and trucks, buses at lights?
You chose to move to one of the fastest growing parts of the nation. What were you thinking – that all is well now that you arrived and nothing can be altered, improved upon or built to accommodate the thousands that relocated after you?
We live in the city of Phoenix, not Ahwatukee. Ahwatukee is merely a part of Phoenix.
You are not above (better than) other Valley residents. How many of you opponents now use the freeway? You did not want it but you will use it?
You screamed blue murder when the 101 was built to replace Pima Road years ago. I recall being denied access at gunpoint – yes, gunpoint – to get onto Pima Road at the time but now you reap the rewards (as you should) with easier access for patrons of casinos, shopping, etc.
There are lots of other projects on the drawing board for ADOT statewide since the need is there with steady population growth here in Arizona. Will ADOT be hearing from you and your members in other areas of the state when projects start? Probably not.
Yes, homes were removed as part of the 202 plan. But these homeowners were well aware of what was coming and almost all of them bowed out gracefully, including a church.
Freeways will continue to be built/improved/widened throughout the state to accommodate all of us. Are there options on the table? Yes, there are. Live with the fact that Arizona (along with Nevada) will continue to grow by leaps and bounds. A second option is to do your homework before you move to one of the fastest growing parts of the nation and relocate where you will not be inconvenienced by the necessary state projects.
-Rob Byrnes
Belief in government a must for people we elect
We will never have good governance if we continue to elect people who don’t believe in government.
For over 40 years, Republicans told us that government is wasteful, incompetent, and a threat to our freedoms. They said only the free market, unregulated, can make us prosperous, along with a strong military to protect us.
The Republicans promised to cut taxes, spending, and regulations and they did. The rich got richer, the poor got poorer. They said it would trickle down if we elected them, so we did and it hasn’t.
In 2016 we were fed up, so we elected a real estate developer and reality TV star as president. He convinced us that he was a successful businessman (he wasn’t) and he would run the government like his (bankrupted) businesses (sadly, he has).
We wanted him to blow it up, and he did. He promised to “drain the swamp” but drained our institutions instead. He promised to hire “the best people” but hired grifters and sycophants instead.
Now we are in the middle of a global pandemic and our government is completely dysfunctional. The President ignores the public health experts and puts his VP and inexperienced son-in-law in charge of the response.
He and his propagandists on cable news spread misinformation and confusion. Several months into this disaster, we still don’t have enough testing, and our economy is a mess. The Republicans can’t decide what to do; they know how to cut, but they have no idea how to govern. The free market is great for many things, but public health is not one of them.
We need government to do those things that the market can’t or won’t do. If we want government to work well, we must elect people who want government to work well.
-Marnie Greenbie
Trump accomplished more than other presidents
Wow, judging by some of the responses, I must have touched a nerve in my letter that attempted to defend our President from the allegation that he is a Nazi. On a brighter side, however, Kathy Rosko, your letter was very enlightening and eye-opening.
You state, Mr. Cox, that the comparison of our President to a Nazi is “hardly unfair” because you allege that he took his campaign slogan from Adolph Hitler (Make Germany Great Again).
Where is your proof of that? The similarity of the slogans? And even if one slogan inspired the other, Make America Great Again is still a terrific slogan. If this is your “proof” that Trump is a Nazi, then you are standing on very weak footing with nothing solid to back your claim.
The fact that a possibly disgruntled niece labels the President a malignant narcissist and sociopath proves nothing, even if she is a psychologist. I was a psychotherapist and I’ve known some pretty nutty psychologists.
Actually, most politicians, used car salesmen, and quite a few surgeons are probably sociopaths.
But realistically, when debating the President’s fitness for office, it is best to put personality and personal attacks aside and stick to facts.
Donald Trump is not perfect. He is a businessman, not a politician. He has been attacked non-stop even before he took the oath of office by a rabid press and by Barack Obama and his weaponized FBI.
The Russian Hoax was simply that. A hoax. Then came Ukraine and impeachment. Now I think they’re running out of ideas and are back onto Russia. A lesser, weaker man would have folded under the constant strain of all those lies and the vile hatred in his first week in office.
But Trump stood up to the media. In his first term he has accomplished more for the American people than any other president in history. Not the least of which is a brokered peace in the Middle East, for which he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.
Trump has presided over the most robust economy in history until it was cut off at the knees by the virus. Historic low unemployment for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, and women in the workplace. Energy independence for the first time in history.
Renegotiating the disastrous NAFTA. Inroads toward fairer trade deals with China.
Make no mistake. China is the enemy. Not Russia.
Trump has garnered respect from world leaders to whom Obama bowed and restored the respect that our country deserves.
All you can resort to are personal attacks, while ignoring his many accomplishments, far too many to list here. But you probably don’t know about them because fake news never reports anything positive about the President. If he cured cancer tomorrow, they would still attack him.
I don’t care how much you hate Trump. If you love your country you will hold your nose and vote for him or the entire country will resemble Seattle, Minneapolis, San Francisco, New York City, L.A. and Chicago. A demolished open sewer.
-Jan Johnson
Bowie listens to families and gets the job done
We need our local leaders to listen to their constituents and to be effective.
I am so proud of my state Sen. Sean Bowie here in LD18, because he has done just that. Senator Bowie listened to local families who were concerned about the epidemic of teenage suicide in our community. He not only listened; he did something about it. He worked with parents who have lost teens to suicide to come up with real solutions.
During the 2019 legislative session, he was able to gain bipartisan support for a bill to require all educators to receive some training in warning signs of suicide.
Then he followed up in 2020 to reinforce suicide prevention by introducing two more bills that were passed by both houses and signed into law by the governor.
SB 1445 expands suicide prevention training requirements for school counselors and social workers, and SB 1446 requires student ID cards for students in grades 9-12 and at our state universities and community colleges to display information about suicide prevention resources.
Senator Bowie is a great example of a legislator actually listening to his constituents and getting the job done. That is why I am supporting Senator Sean Bowie to be reelected to the Arizona Senate. I know he will continue to listen to the concerns of Ahwatukee and LD18.
-Laurie Nerat
