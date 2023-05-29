Opinion: Many veterans struggling with addiction

Memorial Day honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. It’s a chance for every American to remember those who died in the nation’s wars.
We can also recognize and help those veterans who returned home and now battle addiction or mental health issues.
In Arizona, there are over 500,000 veterans, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. Nationally, over 3.9 million veterans had a mental illness or substance disorder.
This number continues to increase.
Various factors influence substance use disorders in a person’s life. For many veterans, their life in the military came with risks and potential causes.
Causes and related factors of substance use can include trauma or stress due to service, difficulties reintegrating into civilian life, mental health disorders, and injuries or chronic pain.
Many veterans deal with financial hardship, struggle to find employment, and experience difficulties accessing benefits and resources.
There are also mental, emotional, and physical health concerns. Untreated trauma is a significant problem, directly impacting all areas of life.
In addition, there are barriers to accessing treatment and support. This can include cost, stigma, inadequate funding, and limited access to rural locations.
Fortunately, there are ways that families, friends, and communities can help. Consider some of the following resources:
The Arizona Department of Veterans Services provides direct services to veterans.
The Arizona Coalition for Military Families helps service members, veterans, and family members connect to resources, support, and career opportunities.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides a VA Facility locator, VA Supportive Housing, Homeless Veterans Community Employment Services, and Community Resources and Referral Centers.
SAMHSA provides a facility locator for substance use and mental health treatment resources for veterans and their families.
Helpful hotlines for veterans include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.
This Memorial Day, we remember those who have died.
Yet, we must also continue supporting veterans in our communities struggling with substance use and mental health. These individuals sacrificed everything to protect our freedoms. The least we can do is offer a helping hand in their time of need.
Veronica Raussin is a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.