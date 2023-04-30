Protect your baby with these tips

There’s no greater nightmare than the loss of a baby. Sadly, the nightmare has become a reality for many Arizona families.
The most recent Child Fatality Review indicates the incidence of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) – formerly referred to as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) – has increased a staggering 23% from 2022.
While not all of these deaths are related to unsafe sleep, the majority of SUIDs are a result of suffocation and sleep environments that are not safe for baby.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety is working diligently to ensure parents and caregivers learn the basics of safe sleep to protect against suffocation and spare families the nightmare of losing a baby.
Protect your child by following these tips – each time your baby goes to sleep:
Create a safe – and sparse – sleep environment. Put your baby to sleep in a space that’s free of soft bedding such as blankets, pillows, bumper pads, toys and other items that could cause suffocation.
Dress your baby warmly enough that a blanket is not necessary, but not so warmly they get too hot.
Ensure your baby’s head and face are uncovered during sleep.
Use a firm, flat and level mattress covered only by a fitted sheet.
Put your baby to sleep alone. Babies are safest on their backs, in a crib and by themselves – for every sleep.
Share your room, not your bed. It’s recommended that you share a room for the first six months of your baby’s life, but the risk of SUID increases when you share a sleeping space. Baby is safest alone.
Stop swaddling once your baby starts to roll over, and keep in mind that swaddling does not reduce the risk of SUID.
Move your baby to a crib. Babies often fall asleep in a stroller or car seat, but you should put them in a crib – and on their back – as soon as you get home.
Do not put your baby to sleep on a couch and chair. These are not safe sleeping spaces for babies.
Do not use products or devices that claim to prevent SUID. The best protection for your baby is to sleep alone, on their back, in a firm, flat space that’s free of bedding, toys and other items.
Keep baby’s environment smoke- and vape-free.
Give babies plenty of tummy time when they’re awake – and when someone can watch them.
If possible, breastfeed your baby. According to the National Institute of Child Health and Development, breastfeeding is shown to protect against SUID.
You can test your knowledge, learn more about safe sleep and enter to win a new crib and other baby essentials by taking our quiz at azdcs.gov/safesleep.
Tené Marion is with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
