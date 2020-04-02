Summer vacation doesn’t make sense in Arizona
As we hunker down amid our concerns and fears, a lighter and more compelling side of our plight comes into view.
I am mesmerized by the scene unfolding before me. The hill at South Mountain Park is heavily dotted with people on a Tuesday afternoon! Having lived here 14 years, I have never seen anything like it. It fills my heart with joy and wonder.
People experiencing life at its fullest. All these parents taking their children into nature. A cacophony of wonderful human noise sprinkled with the frequent joy of laughter from children.
This dire time has bought an unexpected pause for us all to think about the important priorities in life. Spending time with the ones we love and doing it somewhere other than the confines of home.
Nature is the catalyst of life. I am certain none of those children will ever forget that day.
So, I ask, why on earth do children in Arizona have “summer” off from school? That may work in other states, but not here. We are depriving our children from the life-changing experiences of interactions with nature, because nature is too harsh here in the summer months.
The break between school years here in Arizona should actually be March-April. This would be a time when children would play outside instead of playing on the video screen or on their social devices.
It will be a time for socializing with other children during outdoor activities. It would usher in a whole new generation of children nurtured with the beauty of life and living with nature.
Nature is essential for the mind and the spirit. All children require this. Parents would truly benefit from the opportunities to have family activities outside. This march on the hill is family bonding at its best.
-Gary LaVone
Chamber ready to help Ahwatukee businesses
The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce remains dedicated to supporting the Ahwatukee businesses throughout the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Therefore, it is imperative that the business community comes together to provide resources and enforce strategies to protect our businesses and workers while continuing operations. Although the way we are working looks very different now, please know that the Chamber will still be working for our members.
The Ahwatukee Chamber is ramping up efforts to share information about ongoing business operations with the public through social and digital media.
These efforts include updates on the Chamber Facebook and Instagram pages and Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber website, ahwatukeechamber.com, where there is a list of restaurants that are available for pick-up and delivery service.
The Chamber’s list of “Open for Take-Out” or “Curbside Pick-Up” Restaurants, available on our website, has phone numbers and service details for almost all Ahwatukee Area restaurants.
The list will be updated by the Chamber staff who will be reaching out to area retail businesses for information about hours of operation, availability of delivery or pickups, and other important information to keep our community educated.
Retailers, services and restaurants may send information to info@ahwatukeechamber.com or tag @AhwatukeeChamberOfCommerce in Facebook posts to share their business updates.
The leadership of our Ahwatukee community has never been more important than in times of crisis. We are all concerned with how to support our local businesses during this unsettling period.
The Chamber is doing all it can to share accurate, timely and useful information to the largest audience possible. Additionally, the Chamber is asking the business community to share their ideas and updates to help us keep the information flow running smoothly.
We are continually working to compile information and resources from various areas and publish them in real time to our membership.”
Please don’t hesitate to contact the Chamber staff with questions and go to our website for Coronavirus/COVID-19 information, resources and assistance.
You can email us at info@ahwatukeechamber.com for questions or support. We are only a step, click or call away with information and backing to help your business through this period. Finally, the Chamber is asking you to be safe, kind, and empathetic during this tough time.
-Andrew Hayes,
Chamber Executive Director
President’s demeaning attitudes are ‘sad’
I am a retired junior high school Teacher. I saw all the different personality types in my 25 years of teaching. I saw these types in the teachers as well as the students.
Sometimes out of frustration with the students, these teachers would demean the kids. Although some teachers felt justified in these statements, they were always counterproductive.
A quality teacher always treated their students with respect and expected respect in return.
The teachers who gave respect even when tested received respect. The teacher who dished out disrespect got it back tenfold.
I see this same scenario played out every day in the news.
Our President gives no respect to others but demands it. There was a speech President Trump made to the Boy Scouts. It was a great opportunity to give inspiring words to our youth.
Instead he was disrespectful to President Obama, he trashed Hillary Clinton, called our capitol a “cesspool,” and threatened to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price. In front of a bunch of kids.
Just like a teacher, our President should be a role model. In this case he was modeling very poor behavior. Bullying, name calling, threatening, general disrespect. These are all things we try to get our students to not do, but we cannot win that battle when our top role model refuses to show our kids the right way.
As our president would tweet, “sad.”
-Barry Smith
Ben Halloran wants to remain Kyrene constable
There probably are not many constables in the United States that know how to work around nuclear weapons and also have a career in law enforcement.
Kyrene has had one such person as their constable since being appointed by the Maricopa Board of Supervisors in April 2019. His name is Ben Halloran and he wants to continue his career of serving others as the Kyrene constable after the November 2020 elections.
A native and resident of Illinois, Constable Halloran entered the Air Force when he was just 17 and worked in the United States and abroad in the nuclear weapons division. He also served for a time in the Air National Guard.
After his military service, he began a career in law enforcement that included duties as a policeman, detective, forensics unit chief of staff and major case narcotics.
After leaving law enforcement, Constable Halloran spent time as a securities and special investigator for an insurance company.
Retiring to Arizona with his wife, Ines, in 2013, Halloran was drawn back into service when he was appointed to the position of Kyrene constable.
Constable Halloran would like to continue in his current position because: “My background and experience has prepared me to do a solid job as a Constable. We all want to do something we are good at and I think I am the best fit for the Kyrene precinct. I enjoy working and appreciate the opportunity for this public service.”
If the voters decide to elect Halloran in his own right in 2020, he would: “Continue to develop relationships with the other law enforcement agencies and greater professional training, such as some for this coronavirus, to help us all be better equipped.”
-CJ Briggle
