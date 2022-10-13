Letters to the Editor

Seniors: Tell Congress to pass Minimum Distribution bill
On July 12, 2022 Ohio Representative Warren Davidson sponsored a bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to temporarily suspend Required Minimum Distribution rules so seniors who have tax-sheltered accounts can choose not to take their Required Minimum Distribution in 2022.
The RMD was suspended for the year 2020 in the CARES ACT.
This bill H.R. 8331 (117th Congress) is sitting in the Ways and Means Committee.
Seniors (70+) who have tax-sheltered accounts and would prefer not to take this distribution this year should contact their representatives and encourage them to support this bill and get it out of the Ways and Means Committee and get it passed before it is too late.
Rep. Davidson proposed this bill because he received calls from American retirees all over the country asking for Congress to address this issue.
The amount to be distributed is calculated based on the account balance as of December 31 of the previous year. Since the market was nearly at an all-time high at the end of 2021, and it has dropped more than 20 percent since then, the distributions from 2022 are disproportionately high.
Rep. Davidson introduced the bill to waive the RMD for 2022, much like Congress did in 2020 in the Cares Act.
Seniors (70+): if you do not want to have to take your Required Minimum Distribution this year, I urge you to call your congressional representatives.
You can find your representative at: house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
You can check on the status of the H.R. 8331 (117th-congress) at this link: congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/8331/text?r=84&s=1#:~:text=H.%20R.%208331%20To%20amend%20the%20Internal%20Revenue,referred%20to%20the%20Committee%20on%20Ways%20and%20Means
You can contact Rep. Davidson at davidson.house.gov/email.
-Loretta Siwik
Let’s keep trees along Elliot Warner Loop well-trimmed
Now that the City has beautified the Elliot/Warner loop by cutting back foliage and removing dead trees it would be terrific if the home owners on this route cut back their foliage growing over their fences across public property and across the sidewalks.
There has been a dead tree doing just this at the intersection of Elliot/Warner loop and Lakeside Blvd. for years – plus others.
-Jane Emery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.