During this difficult time, my best wishes to all of you and your families. We are all in this together.
While our legislative session is on pause, I am working from home here in Ahwatukee, mainly answering questions about state and federal support programs and connecting constituents with resources.
As of this week, there have been a little over 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ahwatukee. More tests have become available, and we are continuing to work with Governor Ducey and our federal delegation to bring more supplies to Arizona.
Before we recessed our legislative session in March, we passed a bipartisan state budget that included over $50 million in relief measures related to the COVID-19 crisis.
This funding will be used for rental and eviction assistance, support for food banks, homeless shelters and temporary housing, and assistance for small businesses and non-profits.
This funding was the first step in what will likely be a continued response, with more assistance likely when our legislative session reconvenes.
My preferred course of action would be to adjourn our legislative session soon, and return for a special session this summer, in the interest of public health and giving us time to analyze additional revenue projections before we make decisions about additional relief measures or changes to our state budget.
Going forward, one of the things we are watching closely is revenue projections. Earlier this year we were forecasted to have a budget surplus of nearly $1 billion.
The governor and the legislature had plans to invest part of that surplus in needed areas like K-12 education, our state infrastructure, and higher education.
Those plans have been put on pause, and in the bipartisan state budget that we passed last month, those programs did not receive the investment we hoped for earlier this year.
Over the next couple of months, we will be receiving updated revenue numbers, and initial estimates show that we will likely have a budget deficit moving forward of anywhere between $500 million and over $1 billion.
Why the large swing? Nearly 90 percent of our state revenue is reliant on our state income tax and state sales tax, two sources of revenue that fall precipitously during an economic downtown. The same thing happened during The Great Recession, and it took our state several years to climb out of a deep fiscal hole.
Thankfully, we were able to pass the final five percent teacher pay raise of the governor’s 20 x 2020 plan, which I was proud to support. But future additional investments in K-12 education, my number one priority as your senator, will be more difficult in future years, depending on our revenue numbers.
In the meantime, I have been assisting constituents with questions related to programs like the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and state unemployment benefits.
If you are having trouble with either program, please email me. I’ve personally reached out to banks and community lenders in recent weeks to assist with small business loan applications.
Finally, the question of when our economy will re-open is predicated on the number of tests we have and the rate the virus is spreading.
Caution is the best course of action, with public health and public safety being our number one focus. The more data we have on the number of cases, and the more tests we can secure, the better positioned we will be to gradually re-open our economy and protect our constituents.
I am always here to help. If I can answer any questions, or be helpful in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me. My legislative email is sbowie@azleg.gov, and our office number is 602-926-3004.
Ahwatukee resident Sean Bowie is the senator from Legislative District 18.
