A breakthrough in car safety was recently put to the test. A European-sponsored team, led by Swedish investigator Dr. Astrid Linder, announced the creation of a female crash test dummy.
The device is biofidelic, which means it looks, moves and twists in ways that resemble the female body. After more than a half-century of car safety testing, the automotive world finally has a realistic female surrogate to strap into the driver’s seat.
The U.S. government should move quickly to include this new dummy in the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP). It will be imperative for saving lives and achieving gender equity in the automotive crash-testing process.
Why women’s auto safety comes second
The NCAP currently uses laboratory crash tests to assign vehicles the standardized 1 to 5 stars in the federal safety rating system with more stars labeling the vehicle as safer than those with less stars. The program aims to encourage car makers to build safer cars and to inform the public about which cars to buy.
Dummies are critical in crash tests because they serve as human stand-ins. If the electronics attached to the dummy signal a severe injury in a crash, such as a neck extension or a chest compression, then the vehicle receives fewer stars.
A major complaint about the NCAP is that the “average” male dummy (5 feet 9 inches tall and 172 pounds) dominates this rating system, according to bipartisan legislation recently filed. It sits in the driver seat in the two most important crashes, the frontal and the side-impact tests. Meanwhile, a smaller dummy intended to represent a petite woman (4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds) sits in the passenger seat.
This petite female surrogate is the driver in only one NCAP crash, the side pole test. However, this is the least important of all the crashes. If this smaller dummy is hurt in the test, it doesn’t count for much in the overall safety rating of cars.
It’s also important to know that this smaller dummy is a scaled-down version of the male dummy. In fact, some critics consider it a better stand-in for a 12-year-old boy than a small woman. It does not have the anatomical differences found in the new Swedish dummy.
New ‘female’ dummy promises safer future
Now that the new female crash dummy has been created, researchers can use the 5 feet 3 inches tall and 137-pound device to study injury patterns sustained by the “average” female and prompt car makers to create even safer vehicles.
Right now, a number of factors put women at greater risk in crashes. Being smaller, women need to sit closer to the steering wheel. In addition, they tend to weigh less than men and have different shaped torsos, hips and pelvises. These lead to differences in how women fit vehicle seats and seatbelts.
While women’s heads are nearly as large and heavy as men’s, their necks have less muscle strength and are more susceptible to more whiplash injuries in lower-impact crashes, and higher fatality rates in high-impact crashes like rollovers and t-bones.
Some research shows that young men who fit the profile of the average male test dummy have the fewest injuries in crashes so young male drivers are better protected in a crash than other occupants, women or older men. Such findings support the notion that “you get what you test to.”
Lawmakers and consumer advocacy groups recently recognized the inequality in car testing and design. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act mandated that NHTSA evaluate and report on using new dummies, including females, elderly, young adults, children and adults with different weights, in their testing for the NCAP star rating system.
What a great way to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. For our country’s leadership to graciously accept this important contribution from our European friends and use the new female dummy to save thousands of lives.
Ahwatukee resident Norma Faris Hubele is professor emerita of Arizona State University and creator of TheAutoProfessor.com, a website that helps families make safer car choices. Her book, Backseat Driver, The Role of Data in Great Car Safety Debates was published in August by Routledge.
