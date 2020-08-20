The Edge/Community Land Solutions (“The Edge”) has concluded that the Club West Golf Course (CWGC) can never be restored because no one in the previous five years has come forward with a viable plan. However, this picture is false, and is being sold to the community to convince us that new houses are inevitable.
What is the actual picture? The real reason that no one has come forward with a viable plan for restoration of the CWGC is that it has been offered for sale for an unrealistically inflated price. It is no surprise that only home developers would pay $750,000 for a golf course property that had been left in a state of utter disrepair.
Let’s review what happened here. In December, 2009, Suncor Inc. sold the course to Wilson Gee (Hiro Investors) for a price of about $485,000. At that time, the golf course was generating over $2 million in annual revenue and had high levels of daily play.
Gee cut the golfing hours down to 6-9 a.m. during summer 2016, and it has been essentially closed for 3 years. Gee put the course up for sale in 2016 for an unrealistically high $2.1 million. How does a functioning, profitable golf course sold for $485,000 now justify a price of $2.1 million at a time when it is closed and in disrepair? The only plausible answer here is that Gee wanted to deliberately discourage potential golf course investors in an attempt to hold out for emergence of a home developer.
When the asking price was reduced to $850,000 2019, several local golf course investors then considered buying it. However, they backed off, saying in the Ahwatukee Foothills News on June 12, 2019 that the price should be about half that amount because the course was in such disrepair.
Gee wouldn’t budge on the price, saying in the same article that he had a new buyer interested. We now know that the new buyer was the Edge, who just a few months later unveiled a proposal to pay Gee his asking price and then sell a large portion of the property for a reported $15+ million to Taylor-Morrison home builders to construct 162 new houses.
The land as a future golf course isn’t worth $750,000 or even half that number in its current state. Stepping back, if the CWGC was worth $485,000 in 2009 when it was a functioning profitable course, how is it worth $750,000 today when it is in utter disrepair?
The Edge bought this land for at least $750,000 with the sole intent of building houses (and Gee’s company holding a $750,000 promissory note on the property).
The Edge states it is “open” to offers to sell the CWGC at a price that must include “funds to purchase the land and cover our costs already incurred.” Sounds like they want $1+ million for the land now. Really?
In addition, they placed a 30-day deadline to provide a detailed five-year business plan. Moreover, did they strongly promote this offer to the golf industry, rather than just the Ahwatukee community? Of course not. They want not only a response in a ridiculous timeframe, but a sum no golf investor would ever consider.
Don’t be fooled, this was only a Trojan Horse offer to allow the Edge to state they tried to save CWGC and now home development is the only way forward.
The key to finding a solution for CWGC is to stand firm that the community will not accept ANY new housing development on the course. Without the promise of new housing, the owners will be left with two choices: restore the CWGC themselves per the requirements of the CC&Rs or seek a buyer at a realistic sales price to restore the course.
espite what the Edge would have you believe, golf is NOT dead at Club West.
Matt Tyler is president of the Club West Conservancy.
