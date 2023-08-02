A key threshold in driving automation is about to be crossed. Until recently, humans were the ones responsible for ensuring self-driving systems did not make any mistakes.
Now Mercedes-Benz has the green light to sell vehicles in Nevada and California with the most powerful self-driving system available to consumers. These cars do most of the driving on their own — and also take the blame for mistakes.
This is sure to spin heads in competitor boardrooms, on roadways, and in courtrooms. But for drivers like you and me, some important questions remain.
Levels of automation
The Society of Automotive Engineers defines six levels of driving automation. These range from 0 (no automation) to 5 (full automation). All car makers offer Level 1 automation in their vehicles.
Adaptive cruise control is an example of a Level 1 feature. It performs one aspect of driving, but the human driver must ensure its safe operation.
For instance, suppose you engaged cruise control, but you notice your vehicle is getting too close to the car ahead of you on a curve. You brake and take control. That is, you correct the system.
A vehicle with Level 2 automation, such as Tesla’s Auto Pilot, can do even more. In addition to adaptive cruise control, it can pass other vehicles, decelerate to enter an exit ramp, and come to a stop at the end of the ramp.
However, the driver must still monitor the driving environment and take over when needed.
This need for humans is a headache for Tesla. In one case, a Model X using Auto Pilot crashed into a concrete barrier in Mountain View, California. The 2018 crash killed the driver, whom Walter Huang. Investigators believe Huang was playing a cell phone game.
Tesla argued Auto Pilot was not to blame. Huang relied too much on the system versus checking his vehicle’s direction and speed.
Conditional automated driving
Mercedes-Benz will not be able to take the same stance. Its new Driver Pilot is designed to be a Level 3 system. That means it can do everything a Level 2 vehicle can do, plus it monitors itself and the driving environment.
If a problem does occur, the system is responsible for alerting the driver in time for them to correct the problem.
For example, if a Level 3 vehicle came upon a situation in which a police officer was using hand signals to re-route traffic, then the system should alert the driver to take over and follow the directions of the officer. And should a crash occur when the system is engaged, then the liability flows to the manufacturer, not the human driver.
Mercedes-Benz is careful to label its system as conditional automated driving. In fact, California’s approval of these cars last month specifies some very limited conditions.
These systems will only operate on highways during daylight, in good weather, and at speeds of up to 40 mph. The state will require vehicle owners to watch a video explaining the capabilities of the system and how to engage and disengage the technology.
Plus, California will limit use of the system to the Bay Area, Central Valley, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Diego, together with Interstate 15 linking Southern California to Nevada.
Specifics still missing
While these limits are well-defined, what a driver will be allowed to do when the car is self-driving has yet to be spelled out. Here’s where the road to the future gets muddy.
The Mercedes-Benz website states: “The driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times when prompted to intervene by the vehicle.”
Yet experience with Tesla’s Auto Pilot suggests drivers like to watch videos and play games. Will these “secondary activities,” as Mercedes-Benz labels them, be allowed with its more advanced system? Is it reasonable to allow a driver to engage in such activities while still requiring them to take over the driving in a crisis?
And I wonder, Will there be in-vehicle monitoring systems to ensure the driver follows the rules? After all, lives are at stake when a crash happens.
What we do know is that if the driver fails to respond to vehicle prompts in a timely manner, Mercedes-Benz says its system will stop the vehicle, turn-on hazard lights, and make an emergency call to seek help. Sounds good on paper, but I bet there will be a large number of false alarms if drivers are focused on other more enjoyable activities.
I admire auto makers who spearhead change to make our roads safer. But I think it is going to be long and winding road to our self-driving future.
Changing the design of a machine is one thing. Changing human behavior is quite another.
Chandler business owner Norma Faris Hubele is professor emerita of Arizona State University and creator of TheAutoProfessor.com, a website that helps families make safer car choices. Her book, “Backseat Driver, The Role of Data in Great Car Safety Debates” is published by Routledge.
