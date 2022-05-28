The Ahwatukee Post Office located at 51st Street and Cheyenne Drive is an eyesore and Ahwatukee residents deserve better. Except for some new windows perhaps, the building itself looks like it hasn’t been updated since its dedication in 1987, when Ahwatukee was still in its infancy.
If its exterior walls have even received a fresh coat of paint since then, it certainly doesn’t look like it.
The sprawling moonscape of a property it sits on is where it really gets ugly, though. Mangled trees, fire hydrant-sized volunteer palms and stubby bushes, chaotically strewn river rocks amidst the seemingly unraked-in-years gravel, and weeds aplenty.
What does such an unsightly spectacle do to neighboring property values like the restaurants a stone’s throw away, the apartment complex and business offices across the street, or the recreation center just down the road, one wonders.
If our local United States Post Office branch subject to the rules of even the most modest homeowner’s association, would it not be receiving letters and fines on a weekly basis demanding its owners clean up their act?
We deserve better. Ahwatukee residents pay taxes just like everyone else. We’re not asking for much, either.
Save yourselves the trouble of hiring overpriced architects to give us some palatial structure in Spanish Colonial Revival. A little TLC would go a long way towards improving its image and the community’s perception of its neighbors, the Feds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.