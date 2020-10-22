The first major issue that I am focused on is the recovery from COVID-19 and the recession that it caused.
Fortunately, our state budget is not in as bad of shape as was originally predicted. This is primarily because of the federal stimulus and unemployment benefits and because Arizona has fully implemented the South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., Overstock.com, Inc., and Newegg, Inc. judgement by the U.S. Supreme Court on taxation of goods sold over the internet.
Arizona also has about $400 million left from the state’s share of CARES Act (Public Law 116–136) funding and money remaining in the state level Crisis and Contingency Safety Net Fund (A.R.S. 41-110), which we can put to good use helping small business who are struggling after the economic shutdown.
I have been working with the Arizona Commerce Authority to put together a proposal to spend $20 million of the remaining Crisis and Contingency Safety Net Fund to help a recovery grant program for small businesses with less than 50 employees, including sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals carrying a trade or business, Tribal small businesses, nonprofits and employee cooperatives with a priority to those who were not able to qualify for the federal assistance programs.
Additionally, our LD18 team has been working with policy experts to shore up the state’s unemployment system and propose an increase in benefits using some of the remaining CARES Act funding.
Both programs are important and necessary because they help to keep our economy moving.
When commerce continues and money flows through the economy, we stave off and prevent a full economic crash while giving the market time to recover.
The second major issue that I am focused on is missing persons.
During the 2019 Legislative Session, I was able to unanimously pass a Study Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (Laws 2019, Chapter 232). Since then, the Study Committee has interviewed 73 law enforcement agencies throughout the state and discovered that there are major policy, procedure and administrative gaps when it comes to how law enforcement agencies in Arizona respond to missing children and adults.
I am working on legislation that would require all juvenile missing persons cases be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) database and that Arizona create a system similar to the AMBER Alert system for adults who are missing under abnormal or suspicious circumstances and require those cases to be entered into the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) or the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) databases based on the individual case circumstances.
I am also working with nonprofits and policy experts who specialize in ending sexual and domestic violence to ensure there are safeguards in place to protect individuals who are escaping an abusive situation.
The final parts of this policy proposal will create an Arizona Missing Persons Fund to give families and social service agencies financial resources to help locate their missing loved ones and enact reforms to the Arizona Victim’s Compensation and Assistance Fund (A.R.S. 41-2407) which will allow more crime victims and surviving family members to apply for reimbursement of medical and funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.