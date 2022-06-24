Opinion: Time to examine what’s happening to our children

Our children are dying. Violence, overdosing and suicide are too common and no socioeconomic status, race, or religion is immune. It’s time that we ask, “what is happening to our children?”
In the summer of my freshman year at the University of Maryland, I took a job that no one else wanted; I taught math to inmates at the local maximum-security prison. I was 19 at the time, and as I looked out at the 30 or so men, age 17-70, who had committed serial rape, murder, armed robbery, and more, I couldn’t help but wonder how their lives went so wrong.
In my innocence and love for humanity, I saw beautiful people. As time went on, the men told me that this was the first time in their lives that they had been successful in school. Some cried as they told me that until that time, they thought they were stupid.
I was shocked. I had strong math skills, but I was not a math major or particularly adept at math. After a few weeks, the class changed. I taught math for about 30 minutes per class, assigned homework and the remainder of our time was spent reading and doing personal growth exercises from Louise Hay’s book, “You Can Heal Your Life.”
It was 1990 and my first introduction to understanding toxic stress and childhood adversity. Each of the men that were actively participating shed tears when describing their childhood which included being abused or separated from their mothers, abandoned by fathers and bearing witness to heinous crimes.
It was obvious to me even then that the men were successful in my class because we had developed a relationship. I saw them, not their crimes and they felt safe in my presence. I asked, what happened to you?
Later in the 1990’s, Kaiser Permanente and the CDC conducted the first Adverse Childhood Experiences study to understand the impact of childhood adversity on health. They used ten types of childhood trauma including: experiencing physical and emotional abuse, neglect, living with a family member who is addicted to alcohol or who is mentally ill, and witnessing domestic violence.
The study showed an eye-opening link between the types of childhood trauma, suiciding, addiction, being violent or a victim of violence, as well as experiencing the adult onset of chronic disease and mental illness.
Subsequent ACE surveys include experiencing bullying, racism, the foster care system, living in a dangerous community, losing a family member to deportation and being a war refugee, among other traumatic experiences.
I can remember two years ago, walking into Walmart and witnessing the scarcity. I didn’t care about toilet paper. I was, however, panicked about the prospect of no food in the coming months. The empty shelves caused the flutter of fear in my stomach. I’m sure my teenager noticed a change in my behavior.
As time went on, my adult sons were social-distancing and not coming around. My husband, having been out of the country for work, was unable to come back home. My 14-year-old was suddenly isolated and fell away from a normal routine. We didn’t have a lot of connection and relationships beyond each other. And to be honest, I was often short-tempered out of fear.
Our children had their own fear and also internalized ours. This is an example of toxic stress because it is prolonged, unpredictable and uncontrollable. The science is irrefutable.
We know that when a precious child develops under the oppression of toxic stress without positive and supportive relationships and intervention, the structure and function of the brain will be impaired. The neurological damage will cause behavioral changes that can result in addiction, violence, at-risk behavior and suicide.
Today, I am inspired that there is a productive path forward. I feel this was because I am the project manager of the AZ ACEs Consortium and leading our Resilience Empowerment Project (REP) with the goal of providing networking, trainings and resources to reduce, heal and prevent the epidemic of childhood adversity in Arizona.
Our organization received a $2 million grant to provide free ACEs training for school administrators, educators and staff. In addition to community organizations, youth and legislators. With the right tools, we can save our children.
For more information about free mental health, stress prevention and resilience building training available to schools and organizations, visit AZACES.org/maricopa.
Iya Affo is the program director for the Arizona Adverse Childhood Experiences Consortium’s Resilience Empowerment Project supported by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
